Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has declared the Sadar Festival an official state event, announcing Rs 5 crore in funding while praising the historic contribution of the Yadav community to the growth and development of Hyderabad city.

Telangana CM Recognizes Sadar Festival as State Event

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday highlighted the historical contribution of the Yadav community to Hyderabad's growth and development, while announcing that the state government had allocated Rs 5 crore for organising the Sadar Festival, which has been accorded official state-festival status.

Addressing the Sadar Sammelan programme in Hyderabad, attended by RJD leader and Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav and members of the Yadav community, the Chief Minister highlighted the community's historical association with the city and its contribution to its expansion and development. In a post on X following his participation in the programme, Revanth Reddy said, "I participated in the “Sadar Sammelan” programme organised under the auspices of the Sri Krishna Sadar Sammelan Utsav Committee.

Historical Significance of the Yadav Community

Addressing Tejashwi Yadav, the Chief Minister referred to the Yadav community's presence and influence across several states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Haryana, Delhi and Punjab. He emphasised the community's historical association with Hyderabad and its contribution to the city's development.

Revanth Reddy said, "...Tejashwi-bhai, while you may be familiar with the grand gatherings of the Yadav community in states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Haryana, Delhi, and Punjab, history bears witness to something even deeper. The historic Golconda Fort here in Hyderabad is, in fact, a Yadav fort—it was the Yadav kings who governed the Kakatiya dynasty. The Yadavs were among the earliest communities in Hyderabad; they played a pivotal role in the city’s expansion and development. The global recognition that Hyderabad enjoys today is, in large part, due to the immense hard work and sacrifices of our Yadav brethren..."

Government Support for Sadar Festival

The Chief Minister also underlined the cultural significance of the Sadar Festival, an annual celebration associated with the Yadav community, and questioned why successive Chief Ministers of undivided Andhra Pradesh and Telangana had not accorded it the status of an official state festival. He said that after receiving representations from Shankar Yadav and other members of the community seeking official recognition for the festival, he immediately directed the Chief Secretary to initiate the necessary steps to grant it state-festival status.

Explaining the decision, Revanth Reddy said the government had also made provisions for financial assistance to ensure the successful organisation of the event and allocated Rs 5 crore from public funds for the purpose. He said, "Why had no previous Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh or Telangana ever considered designating Sadar Festival as an official state festival? Consequently, when Shankar Yadav and others from the community requested that it be given state-festival status, I immediately directed the Chief Secretary to make it official. I also ensured that a government budget was allocated for the festival. In my view... This time, too, the government provided ₹5 crore—public funds—to organise this event."

The Chief Minister further stated that the state government had allocated ₹5 crore from public funds towards organising the festival. (ANI)