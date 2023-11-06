Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Telangana CM KCR's helicopter makes precautionary landing amid technical issue; check details

    KCR had been utilizing a six-seater Bell Helicopter for his public meetings in the lead-up to the state Assembly elections. These public appearances are part of his campaign efforts as Telangana gears up for the upcoming polls.

    Telangana CM KCR's helicopter makes precautionary landing amid technical issue; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 6, 2023, 3:42 PM IST

    In an unexpected turn of events, a helicopter carrying Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) experienced a technical snag on Monday (November 6) and had to return to its take-off point at Hyderabad's Erravelli farmhouse. The incident occurred while KCR was en route to Devarakadra in Mahabubnagar district to address a public meeting.

    The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president's helicopter was initially scheduled to fly KCR to Devarakadra, then to Makhtal, and finally to Narayanapet. The Bell helicopter, carrying KCR, took off around 12:15 p.m. but had to return to the farmhouse after flying for approximately 30 minutes. As a precaution, a standby helicopter was arranged for the Chief Minister to continue his journey to Devarakadra.

    Delhi air pollution: Odd-Even vehicle system to be implemented from November 13-20; check details

    Fortunately, the situation was handled skillfully by the alert pilot, who promptly diverted the chopper to KCR's farmhouse, ensuring a safe landing.

    KCR had been utilizing a six-seater Bell Helicopter for his public meetings in the lead-up to the state Assembly elections. These public appearances are part of his campaign efforts as Telangana gears up for the upcoming polls.

    The 119-member Telangana Assembly is scheduled to go to the polls on November 30, with the vote count slated for December 3. This incident, though a minor setback, is unlikely to deter KCR's election-related activities as he continues to engage with the electorate in the run-up to the crucial state elections.

    'Account ready rakhna': Video of Narendra Singh Tomar son leaks ahead of Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 (WATCH)

    Last Updated Nov 6, 2023, 3:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Domestic violence accused ends life in river where pregnant wife committed suicide with her child rkn

    Kerala: Domestic violence accused ends life in river where pregnant wife committed suicide with her child

    'Why do Governors act when matters reach us...' Supreme Court fumes over withholding of bills anr

    'Why do Governors act when matters reach us...' Supreme Court fumes over withholding of bills

    More dangerous and damaging Union MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Rashmika Mandanna deep fake video

    'More dangerous and damaging...' Union MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Rashmika Mandanna deep fake video

    Delhi air pollution: Odd-Even vehicle system to be implemented from November 13-20; check details AJR

    Delhi air pollution: Odd-Even vehicle system to be implemented from November 13-20; check details

    Account ready rakhna Narendra Tomar son's video leaked ahead of Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 (WATCH) AJR

    'Account ready rakhna': Video of Narendra Singh Tomar son leaks ahead of Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    What Virat said old video of Sachin Tendulkar discussing 49th ODI ton as Kohli equals record goes viral snt

    'What Virat said...': Old video of Sachin Tendulkar discussing 49th ODI ton as Kohli equals record goes viral

    Kerala: Domestic violence accused ends life in river where pregnant wife committed suicide with her child rkn

    Kerala: Domestic violence accused ends life in river where pregnant wife committed suicide with her child

    Diwali 2023: Here are 7 ways to pamper your pet this festival season RBA

    Diwali 2023: Here are 7 ways to pamper your pet this festival season

    The Railway Men' Trailer OUT: R Madhavan, Babil Khan, lead gripping tale of 'Bhopal Gas Tragedy' heroes SHG

    'The Railway Men' Trailer OUT: R Madhavan, Babil Khan lead gripping tale of 'Bhopal Gas Tragedy' heroes

    'Why do Governors act when matters reach us...' Supreme Court fumes over withholding of bills anr

    'Why do Governors act when matters reach us...' Supreme Court fumes over withholding of bills

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon