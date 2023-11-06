Telangana CM KCR's helicopter makes precautionary landing amid technical issue; check details

KCR had been utilizing a six-seater Bell Helicopter for his public meetings in the lead-up to the state Assembly elections. These public appearances are part of his campaign efforts as Telangana gears up for the upcoming polls.

In an unexpected turn of events, a helicopter carrying Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) experienced a technical snag on Monday (November 6) and had to return to its take-off point at Hyderabad's Erravelli farmhouse. The incident occurred while KCR was en route to Devarakadra in Mahabubnagar district to address a public meeting.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president's helicopter was initially scheduled to fly KCR to Devarakadra, then to Makhtal, and finally to Narayanapet. The Bell helicopter, carrying KCR, took off around 12:15 p.m. but had to return to the farmhouse after flying for approximately 30 minutes. As a precaution, a standby helicopter was arranged for the Chief Minister to continue his journey to Devarakadra.

Fortunately, the situation was handled skillfully by the alert pilot, who promptly diverted the chopper to KCR's farmhouse, ensuring a safe landing.

KCR had been utilizing a six-seater Bell Helicopter for his public meetings in the lead-up to the state Assembly elections. These public appearances are part of his campaign efforts as Telangana gears up for the upcoming polls.

The 119-member Telangana Assembly is scheduled to go to the polls on November 30, with the vote count slated for December 3. This incident, though a minor setback, is unlikely to deter KCR's election-related activities as he continues to engage with the electorate in the run-up to the crucial state elections.

