    Delhi air pollution: Odd-Even vehicle system to be implemented from November 13-20; check details

    Rai mentioned the ban on firecrackers during Diwali and noted that despite the ban, some individuals continue to burst crackers. He urged the governments of neighboring states, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, to also prohibit the use of firecrackers and ensure monitoring.

    Amid alarming 'Severe' levels of air pollution in New Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal government on Monday (November 6) announced the reimplementation of the Odd-Even vehicle system for one week, starting from November 13 and ending on November 20. The decision comes in response to the possibility of a surge in air pollution on November 12 during Diwali, as emphasized by Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

    The announcement was made following a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier in the day. Gopal Rai held a press conference and stated that the decision to reintroduce the Odd-Even scheme is a precautionary measure to address the potential air pollution increase after Diwali on November 12.

    Shocking! Dramatic drone footages reveal Delhi choking on toxic haze (WATCH)

    The Odd-Even vehicle system, which restricts private vehicles based on their registration numbers, has been implemented in the past as a measure to mitigate air pollution in the city. This year, it will be enforced for one week in the national capital to address concerns of deteriorating air quality.

