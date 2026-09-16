CM Revanth Reddy invited Singapore companies to invest in Telangana, assuring them of full support. A delegation from Singapore expressed readiness to set up a semiconductor industry in the state and responded positively to investment proposals.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy invited Singapore companies to invest in Telangana as the state government is ready to extend all kinds of support to prospective investors. A Singapore delegation led by Augustine Lee, Permanent Secretary of the Energy Market Division under Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry, met with CM Revanth Reddy at the Assembly today.

Singapore shows interest in semiconductor industry

As per an official statement, during the meeting, the Singapore representatives expressed their readiness to set up a semiconductor industry in Telangana. Welcoming the Singapore companies to set up their manufacturing units in Telangana, the Chief Minister assured that the government would extend full support to their investments in the state. The representatives responded positively regarding the investment proposals.

Development projects and future vision

The CM briefed the delegation about a slew of major development projects undertaken by the state government and sought the financial support of Singapore. The representatives from Singapore have been invited to attend the prestigious 'Telangana Global Summit' scheduled to be held at the Bharat Future City in December this year, as stated in the release.

Musi River rejuvenation and night economy

CM Revanth Reddy outlined the important features of the Musi River rejuvenation project and the development of the 'Future City'. The ongoing works of the first phase of the Musi project, covering the stretch from the confluence of the Musi and Eesa rivers up to Gandhi Sarovar and the promotion of a 'night economy', were discussed in the meeting.

'Bharat Future City' and academic partnerships

The Chief Minister also highlighted the development of the 'Bharat Future City' as a net-zero city and the transformation of Hyderabad into a Knowledge Hub from a tourist destination. The CM informed the Singapore delegation about the agreements entered into between the Telangana government and world-famous Universities like Harvard, Oxford, MIT, and the London School of Business to establish their offshore campuses in Hyderabad.

State Government Advisor K Ramakrishna Rao, South Asia Senior Director Dr. Francis Chong, Consul-General William Chik, and other Singapore representatives were also present at the meeting. (ANI)