Telangana CM Revanth Reddy inaugurated the Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Maha Jatara before leaving for the World Economic Forum in Davos to attract global investments and present the state's 'Rising Telangana 2047' vision document.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday took part in the inauguration of a newly constructed pylon and offered prayers to the tribal deities at the Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Temple.

Telangana's Pitch at World Economic Forum

Following the rituals, he returned to Hyderabad for an official visit to Davos, Switzerland, to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meetings, with a focus on projecting Telangana as a global investment destination. Before departing for Davos, the Chief Minister offered special prayers at the sacred shrine of tribal warrior goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma at Medaram and inaugurated the world-famous Sammakka-Saralamma Maha Jatara.

Senior officials from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and the Industries Department will accompany him as part of the official delegation. During these deliberations, the Chief Minister will focus on attracting fresh investments, facilitating expansion of existing industries, and positioning Telangana as a preferred destination for IT, artificial intelligence, life sciences, and manufacturing sectors. Officials have been directed to showcase the state's "Rising Telangana 2047 Vision Document" and its vast investment potential on the global platform. State IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Special Chief Secretaries Jayesh Ranjan and Sanjay Kumar, and Special Secretary to the Chief Minister Ajit Reddy are also part of the official delegation.