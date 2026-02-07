Telangana BJP chief Ramchander Rao accuses CM Revanth Reddy of following Jinnah's ideology with his stance on Muslim reservations. Rao claims it's an unconstitutional move to snatch quotas from OBC, SC, and ST communities.

Telangana BJP chief Ramchander Rao has strongly criticised Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's recent comments on Muslim reservation in the state. Rao alleged that the CM is following the ideological path laid down by Mohammad Ali Jinnah's "infamous 14 Points of 1929", suggesting that the Congress party's agenda in Telangana is now apparent. "Telangana CM is walking the same ideological path laid down by Jinnah through his infamous 14 Points of 1929. Anyone who connects the dots can see whose agenda is being advanced in Telangana today. Today, Congress is attempting to smuggle Muslims into BC categories through the backdoor. This is a direct assault on the Constitution. This is a betrayal of Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution. This is an injustice to OBCs, SCs, and STs communities," Ramchander Rao wrote on 'X'.

BJP Alleges 'Dangerous' Plan to Redistribute Reservations

He further warned that the Congress Party's stance on reservations is dangerous, alleging that the party intends to take away the rightful reservations of OBCs, SCs, and STs and redistribute them to Muslims solely on religious grounds. "The Congress Party's position on reservations is dangerous. Their plan is to snatch away the rightful reservations of OBCs, SCs, and STs and redistribute them to Muslims purely on religious grounds. In 1947, the Muslim League demanded religion-based reservations in the Constituent Assembly, but Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and the framers of our Constitution categorically rejected this divisive demand. Yet today, Congress is attempting to resurrect the very idea," he said.

Congress's Past Actions on Muslim Quota Questioned

Ramchander Rao emphasised that the public should take note of CM Revanth Reddy's statements and the Congress Party's past actions over the Muslim reservation in Telangana. "Let this be remembered: On multiple occasions, CM Revanth Reddy has openly declared, 'Congress means Muslims, Muslims means Congress." It is also a matter of record that the Congress Party introduced 4% Muslim reservations in undivided Andhra Pradesh. The High Court struck this down twice, declaring it unconstitutional. Instead of respecting the law, Congress rushed to the Supreme Court, secured a stay, and continued pushing this," said Ramchander Rao.

CM Reddy Reaffirms Commitment to Minority Reservation

Earlier on Friday, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday reaffirmed his government's commitment to safeguarding the 4 per cent reservation for minorities in the state, asserting that the Congress has always supported the community whenever their needs arose. (ANI)