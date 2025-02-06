Telangana: Class 10 student dies after jumping from school building; family alleges harassment by management

A 10th-class student, Neeraj, died after allegedly jumping from the Shaastra Global School building in Shadnagar, Rangareddy.

ANI |Published: Feb 6, 2025, 10:45 AM IST

A 10th-class student has died allegedly by suicide by jumping from the Shaastra Global School building in Shadnagar in Rangareddy, police said. The school management immediately rushed him to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

According to the police, the incident took place at 4 pm on Wednesday. Despite immediate medical attention, Neeraj succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

The parents of the deceased student have alleged that their son's death was a result of torture and harassment by the school management, specifically the school principal.

The police said that they are investigating the matter and no case has been registered so far.

