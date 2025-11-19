The Telangana BJP ridiculed the Congress government's saree distribution scheme, calling it a 'sycophantic' and 'copycat' attempt to woo women voters for upcoming polls. The party questioned the timing and accused the govt of failing its promises.

The Telangana BJP on Wednesday ridiculed the Revanth Reddy government's decision to distribute one crore sarees to women across the state to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The distribution, which begins today, is scheduled to conclude on December 8, which is a day before Sonia Gandhi's birthday. The BJP labelled the timing as "politically loaded and blatantly sycophantic."

'Nakal Marne Ke Liye Akal Chahiye': BJP

BJP chief spokesperson and media in-charge NV Subash said the move was nothing more than an election-driven imitation of the BJP's successful women-centric initiatives. "The Congress seems to have taken a cue from us, but as the saying goes, ''nakal marne ke liye akal chahiye," he remarked, adding, "If this isn't Revanth's attempt to please the dynasts, then what is?"

Subash said the fundamental difference between the two parties is that while the BJP honours women as embodiments of motherhood and dignity, consistent with India's cultural ethos, the Congress views them merely as a convenient vote bank.

He asserted that the BJP has been at the forefront of women's empowerment through landmark initiatives such as the Ladli Behna scheme in Madhya Pradesh, similar programmes in Maharashtra, and now the welfare initiatives in Bihar. "Women across states trust only Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for genuine empowerment. Even minority women acknowledge the respect and rights restored to them under BJP rule," he noted.

A 'Desperate Attempt' for Civic Polls

Additionally, Subash accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of adopting a "copycat model" after witnessing the BJP's strong support among women voters in the recent Bihar elections. "He has himself admitted, albeit indirectly, that women outnumber men in 78 out of 119 Assembly constituencies. This saree distribution is nothing but a desperate attempt to woo women ahead of the upcoming civic and local body polls," he said.

'Another Jumla' Amid Unfulfilled Guarantees

The BJP leader added that people are not gullible and will not be misled by symbolic gestures, given that the Congress government has failed to implement its own six guarantees, including the promised ₹3,000 monthly assistance to women. "The so-called 'Indiramma Sarees' for one crore women is yet another jumla from a party rapidly losing credibility," he stated.

Discrepancy in Numbers Questioned

Subash further questioned the rationale behind the distribution numbers. "If Telangana has 1.68 crore women, why is the government distributing only one crore sarees? What about the remaining 68 lakh?" he asked.

Subash said the Congress is mistaken if it believes such imitations of his party will fetch votes. "The people of Telangana can see through this shallow political strategy," he added.

