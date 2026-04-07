Telangana BJP President Ramchander Rao backed UCC implementation, calling it a long-standing BJP ideological commitment. Citing PM Modi, he said UCC and One Nation, One Election are needed to ensure justice for women and marginalised communities.

Telangana BJP President Ramchander Rao on Tuesday backed the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), asserting that it is a long-standing ideological commitment of the Bharatiya Janata Party and necessary to ensure justice for women and marginalised communities.

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Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks that "serious discussions" are taking place on issues like UCC and One Nation One Election (ONOE), Rao said, "The honourable prime minister's statement that UCC, that is, Uniform Civil Code, and One Nation, One Election, are soon to be implemented because they are our ideological plank."

BJP's Ideological Commitment

He underlined that the BJP has consistently supported key structural reforms since its early days. "In fact, the Bharatiya Janata Party, right from the Jan Sangh days, has believed in abrogation of Article 370, then introduction of Uniform Civil Code and recently One Nation, One Election. These three major issues have been on the cards of Bharatiya Janata Party's programme, and this is in our manifesto also," Rao told ANI.

Rationale for UCC Implementation

Highlighting recent developments, Rao pointed to efforts by states to introduce the UCC framework. "So therefore, the Uniform Civil Code is a necessity. Some states have already introduced - Uttarakhand and some other states are trying to introduce the Uniform Civil Code in their states," he added.

Rao also cited legislative and judicial backing for the proposal, linking it to earlier reforms undertaken by the Centre. "And as we have seen, triple talaq has also been abolished by Shri Narendra Modiji's government. I think that is the first step with regard to moving towards the Uniform Civil Code," Rao said.

Referring to judicial observations, he said, "Honourable Supreme Court on many occasions, including that of Shah Bano's case, the famous Shah Bano's case, they have asked the government to implement Uniform Civil Code because Uniform Civil Code is also envisaged in our Constitution."

Emphasising the broader objective, Rao added, "So I think Uniform Civil Code has to be implemented in this country for doing justice to women, children, and many communities who are deprived of certain rights."

PM Modi Highlights Party's Vision

His remarks come after PM Modi, while addressing party workers on the BJP's foundation day on Monday, highlighted the BJP's ongoing efforts to reshape Indian politics, emphasising initiatives like the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and One Nation One Election (ONOE) as part of the party's "service-oriented" approach.

He highlighted the party's achievements, pointing out a series of reforms and initiatives he said reflect the party's commitment to governance and nation-building. "The end of hundreds of black laws from the British era, the construction of a new Parliament building for democracy, 10 percent reservation for the poor in the general society, a law to ban triple talaq, CAA, the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya... these are the results of BJP's honest efforts. And our mission is still ongoing," he said.

He further pointed to the party's future agenda, saying, "Serious discussions are taking place in the country today on topics like Uniform Civil Code and One Nation One Election, reflecting our commitment to national integration and efficient governance. Our goal is to build a developed India, a self-reliant India, and we will continue to work selflessly to achieve this goal."

Gujarat Passes UCC Bill

Meanwhile, the Gujarat State Assembly recently passed the Gujarat UCC Bill 2026, making it the second state in the country to implement the bill after Uttarakhand and aimed at providing stronger legal protection and equality for women across communities. According to the Chief Minister's Office, the bill covers key aspects such as marriage, divorce, live-in relationships, maintenance, and inheritance to ensure equal rights and legal safeguards for women. (ANI)