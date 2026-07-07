BJP's Marri Shashidhar Reddy accused the Telangana Congress of interfering in the electoral roll revision, alleging illegal infiltrators were added to voter lists and that issues have been raised with the Chief Electoral Officer.

BJP Alleges Congress Interference in Voter Roll Revision

BJP leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy on Tuesday raised concerns over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana, alleging interference by the state's ruling Congress government. Speaking to ANI, Reddy said several issues had been flagged regarding the SIR process and that the matter had been brought to the attention of the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana. "There are a lot of issues being raised regarding the ongoing SIR in the state. We have brought these issues to the notice of the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana. The ruling Congress government is influencing," he said.

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He further alleged that the names of illegal infiltrators were included in the voters' list in the Maheshwaram Assembly Constituency."We are demanding a proper process for the ongoing SIR. We have also raised the issue of votes of illegal infiltrators residing in Maheshwaram Assembly Constituency," Reddy added.

The SIR exercise in Telangana began on June 15, with the publication of draft rolls scheduled for July 31, the claims and objections period will go on from July 31 to August 30, and the final electoral rolls will be published on October 1.

BRS Seeks Extension of Revision Process

Meanwhile, the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) on Monday urged the Election Commission to extend the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process by one month, asserting that "no genuine voter should be deleted" from the voters' list due to procedural issues or time constraints.

Speaking to ANI after submitting a representation to the Election Commission, BRS State General Secretary and official spokesperson Soma Bharath Kumar said the party had brought to the poll body's notice several problems being faced during the SIR exercise at the ground level and warned that failure to address them could result in eligible voters losing their names from the electoral rolls.