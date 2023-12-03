Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Will Jaffer Hussain of AIMIM be able to gain victory in Nampally?

    The 2023 Nampally Assembly elections in Hyderabad set the stage for a heated battle. With AIMIM's historical hold, Mohammad Majid Hussain competes against strong opponents from INC, BJP, and BRS, promising an intense clash among diverse ideologies for electoral supremacy.

    The Nampally Assembly constituency braces for a high-stakes battle in the imminent 2023 Telangana Legislative Assembly elections. With a diverse array of key candidates vying for electoral supremacy, this constituency, nestled within Hyderabad's political heart, prepares for an intense showdown.

    The Nampally Assembly constituency stands at the forefront of an imminent political showdown as the 2023 Telangana Legislative Assembly elections loom large.  Featuring prominently among the seven assembly segments constituting the Secunderabad Parliament Seat, Nampally holds significance as a General category assembly seat within the Hyderabad district.

    The political landscape of Nampally takes shape with key candidates staking their claims in the upcoming elections. Among them are Rahul Chandra from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mohammed Feroz Khan representing the Indian National Congress (INC), Ch Anand Kumar Goud from BRS, and Majeed Hussain from AIMIM. Their presence intensifies the electoral fervour, promising a tightly contested battle amidst a backdrop of diverse political ideologies.

    The historical electoral narrative of Nampally echoes the victory of Jaffar Hussain from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in both the 2014 and 2018 Assembly elections. His consecutive wins underscored the party's stronghold in this constituency.

    In the 2018 elections, Jaffar Hussain emerged victorious by defeating Mohammed Feroz Khan of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 9,675 votes, solidifying his position as the elected Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Nampally.

    As the 2023 elections approach, AIMIM presents Mohammad Majid Hussain as its candidate, aiming to sustain its dominance in the constituency. Standing in opposition to him are formidable contenders from INC, BJP, and TRS, all vying for the electorate's mandate in this pivotal electoral contest.

