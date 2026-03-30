The Telangana Assembly witnessed intense drama as the BRS demanded a probe into Raghava Constructions, alleging links to Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy's family. KTR accused the govt of shielding the minister over corruption claims.

The Telangana Legislative Assembly saw intense drama on Monday, with two major adjournment motions being proposed. BJP Legislative Party Leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy moved a motion seeking discussion on alleged atrocities against Hindu minor girls in Nirmal town.

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BRS Demands Probe into Minister's Family Firm

Meanwhile, the BRS Legislative Council party proposed a motion demanding a House Committee or High Court judge inquiry into Raghava Constructions' irregularities, citing alleged links to Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy's family. The BRS has been protesting, demanding Reddy's dismissal from the Cabinet, alleging corruption and irregularities in mining operations.

KTR Alleges Govt Shielding Minister

The party's working president, KT Rama Rao, accused the government of shielding Reddy and claimed the company is involved in illegal mining activities. The government has announced a CB-CID probe into the allegations.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) warned that if the government fails to act, the party will approach the Governor with a formal complaint, and, if necessary, take the issue directly to the public on a large scale, the release said.

Cites 'Scam' Exposed with Evidence

KTR levelled serious allegations against the minister, stating that the government has been shaken following the revelations made by BRS Legislature Party Deputy Leader T Harish Rao. He said that Harish Rao had exposed, with documentary evidence sourced from the government itself, a major scam involving a senior minister ranked No.2 in the state government. The company linked to the minister's family was found to have violated rules and engaged in illegal mining activities.

Questions Selective Legal Action

KTR questioned why the government has taken strict legal action against other companies involved in illegal mining, but failed to act against Raghava Constructions. He raised doubts whether the inaction is due to the company's connection to the minister or due to the Chief Minister's own involvement.

He pointed out that after the exposure by Harish Rao, the Chief Minister admitted that irregularities had indeed taken place. However, instead of taking responsibility, he attempted to counterattack by claiming that the government itself had revealed the issue.

Highlights Minister's Direct Family Links

KTR criticised the Chief Minister's claim that the company belonged to "distant relatives" of Minister Ponguleti, calling it absurd. KTR stated that the minister's wife, son, and brother are directly linked to the company and that the minister himself served as its chairman between 2020 and 2022.

Accuses CM of Contradictions, Involvement

He accused the Chief Minister of making contradictory and misleading statements, reflecting a lack of credibility. He further alleged that the Chief Minister's strong defence of Raghava Constructions indicates his own involvement in the matter. He cited the allocation of contracts under the Kodangal Lift Irrigation Project to the same company and raised concerns over large-scale land irregularities in the state involving the Chief Minister and his associates.