Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said he is a 'soldier of the party' and will contest from wherever he is asked. Congress will contest the West Bengal polls alone, making it a four-cornered contest. He may be fielded from Berhampore.

Adhir Chowdhury a 'Soldier of the Party'

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday said that he is a "soldier of the party" and will contest elections from any constituency in West Bengal decided by the party leadership. The Congress has decided to contest the polls on its own in the state, making the contest four-cornered. "I am a soldier of the party, and I will contest from wherever the party asks me to. Everyone in our party is being advised to fight the elections together," Chowdhury said.

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There is speculation that Chowdhury, who is a senior party leader in West Bengal, could be fielded from Berhampore. He lost the last Lok Sabha polls from the seat.

Congress's Past Alliances and Performance

Congress has fared poorly in the last two assembly polls in the state, which it fought in alliance with the Left parties. The party fought the 2011 assembly polls in alliance with Trinamool Congress.

Election Schedule Announced

The West Bengal assembly election will be held in two phases, with polling scheduled for April 23 and April 29. The Election Commission has also announced the election schedule for Assam, Keralam, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu. While Assam, Keralam and Puducherry will go to the polls on April 9, Tamil Nadu will face polls on April 23.

Votes will be counted on May 4. (ANI)