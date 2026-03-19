The Delhi High Court has directed Tamil outlet Nakkheeran Media to remove defamatory videos and articles against Isha Foundation and Sadhguru. The Foundation welcomed the interim order, vowing to continue legal action against false, malicious content.

ew Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued an interim order directing Tamil Media outlet Nakkheeran Media to remove defamatory videos and articles published against Isha Foundation and Sadhguru, as per the release.

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Welcoming the order, Isha Foundation stated that it will continue to pursue legal action against those spreading false and malicious content.

Background of the Defamation Case

The case stems from a series of videos published by Nakkheeran that contained defamatory, vulgar, and obscene content, attempting to harm the reputation of Isha Foundation and Sadhguru. In response, the Foundation filed a defamation suit before the Delhi High Court in 2024, seeking the removal of such content and an injunction against the publication of similar material in the future.

Isha filed an interim application in the matter seeking immediate removal of the content mentioned in the suit, as well as those published during the transfer petition before the Supreme Court, and sought restraint on further publication of such materials. The application was heard in December 2025, during which the Delhi High Court had reserved orders after hearing arguments from both sides. The order was issued today, with the Court directing the removal of the impugned videos and articles published by Nakkheeran concerning Isha Foundation and Sadhguru.

Isha Foundation's Statement

In its statement, the Isha Foundation said, "We wholeheartedly welcome this interim order of the Hon'ble Delhi High Court. It is unfortunate that certain media outlets and individuals continue to propagate false and defamatory allegations without any evidence, as part of a deliberate effort to mislead the public."

"For over three decades, Isha Foundation has been deeply committed to large-scale social development and human well-being, work that has touched hundreds of millions of lives across the world. It is this very work that these coordinated attacks seek to disrupt. Isha will continue to pursue all appropriate legal action against those responsible. No amount of defamation or orchestrated misinformation will deter our efforts towards human well-being."

Previous Court Action

In March 2025, the Delhi High Court had directed YouTuber Shyam Meera Singh to take down a defamatory video with false claims against Sadhguru and Isha Foundation. Following court orders, the misleading video was removed by the YouTuber. (ANI)