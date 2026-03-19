Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma unveiled the digital views of the Rs 5,800 crore Rajasthan Mandapam project in Jaipur. The 90-acre mixed-use development by RIICO and NBCC will feature a massive convention centre, expo halls, and IT spaces.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, on the eve of Rajasthan Diwas, unveiled the pictorial digital views of Rajasthan Mandapam and allied infrastructure through a video presentation at an event held at Rajasthan International Centre, Jaipur.

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Project Master Plan and Components

The project, near Jaipur International Airport, is expected to come up on more than 90 acres in Jaipur with a total built-up area (BuA) of more than 94.53 lakh sq.ft. The master plan integrates an iconic convention centre (BuA more than 9 lakh sq.ft.), grand expo halls (BuA around 7 lakh sq.ft), Global Capability Centres (GCCs) & IT/ITES Office Spaces (BuA around 18 lakh sq.ft), Hotels, Retail facilities & Housing (BuA more than 10.76 lakh sq, ft), a Natural History Museum (BuA more than 1.77 lakh sq.ft.), Riverfront public spaces, Unity Mall, and Fintech plaza (BuA close to 69 thousand sq.ft), creating a vibrant mixed-use ecosystem combining business, tourism, culture, leisure, and social interaction.

Strong emphasis has been placed on connectivity, sustainability, climate-responsive design, and pedestrian-friendly public realms, ensuring long-term urban resilience and liveability. The entire development will have provision of ample parking with BuA of around 32.5 lakh sq.ft.

Development, Financing, and Timeline

The entire development is being developed by RIICO, with NBCC executing the project. NBCC will implement the project through a robust, self-financing model, ensuring financial sustainability while maintaining world-class standards of transparency and efficiency. The total project value has been assessed at more than Rs 5,800 crore, reflecting the expanded scale and comprehensive scope of the Rajasthan Mandapam and allied developments.

Reaffirming its commitment to timely delivery, NBCC plans to float tenders for the project in April, marking the transition from planning to execution. With its proven expertise in delivering landmark infrastructure projects, NBCC will ensure adherence to the highest standards of quality, efficiency and timely completion.

Key Project Features and Highlights

World-Class Convention Centre

At the heart of this transformative initiative lies the Rajasthan Mandapam Convention Centre, which NBCC will develop as a world-class, multi-scale facility capable of hosting international conventions, exhibitions, cultural performances, and high-level events. The convention complex will feature multiple auditoria with a total combined capacity of more than, including the grand Padam Mandap with a seating capacity of approximately 6,500 persons, Swarn, Tulsi, and Kadam Mandaps, in addition to banquet halls, summit spaces, meeting rooms, and a state-of-the-art concert arena designed to meet global standards.

Complementing the convention centre is a comprehensive ecosystem of allied infrastructure planned, including expansive expo halls, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), IT/ITES office spaces, fintech plaza, hospitality developments, retail and residential zones, and a Natural History Museum.

Sustainable Riverfront Development

Another highlight of the project is the revitalisation of the Dravyawati riverfront into a vibrant public space, integrating ecological restoration with cultural and recreational activities, reflecting a strong emphasis on sustainability and urban resilience.

Vision for a Modern Rajasthan

The audience highly appreciated the scale, vision, and transformative potential of the project, while acknowledging the Chief Minister's forward-looking leadership and the rapid progress being achieved in the state. The presentation concluded with a standing ovation, underscoring widespread confidence in the initiative.

The Rajasthan Mandapam and Allied Projects stand as a symbol of modern Rajasthan, where visionary leadership meets world-class execution. The project is poised to redefine Jaipur's urban landscape and establish it as a premier global destination for conventions, business, tourism, and cultural exchange.

Dignitaries Present

Col Rajyavardhan Rathore, Cabinet Minister of Industries & Commerce, IT & Communication, Youth Affairs & Sports, Skills, Planning & Entrepreneurship and Soldier Welfare, Krishan Kumar Vishnoi, Minister of State, Industry & Commerce Department, Youth Affairs & Sports, Skills, Planning & Entrepreneurship Department and Policy Making, V Srinivas, Chief Secretary, Govt. of Rajasthan and Shikhar Agrawal, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) & Chairman, Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation Limited (RIICO), KP Mahadevaswamy, CMD, NBCC and other dignitaries were also present on the occassion. (ANI)