The wife of an Assistant Commissioner of Police was found dead by hanging at her home in Telangana's Malkajgiri district. In a separate incident, a POCSO accused allegedly killed six people, including the victim's family and his own.

The wife of a police officer was found dead at her residence in the Alwal area of Medchal-Malkajgiri district, officials said on Monday.

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The deceased has been identified as Hemalatha. Her husband, Chandrashekar, is currently serving as an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in the Charminar area of Hyderabad. The incident occurred on Sunday evening at their residence in Brundhavan Colony.

According to the police, Hemalatha was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the house. Confirming the development, an official from the Alwal Police Station stated, "This incident happened yesterday evening. The deceased has been identified as Hemalatha. She was found dead by hanging from a ceiling fan at her residence. Her husband, Chandrashekar, is working as an ACP in Charminar, Hyderabad."

Upon receiving the information, a police team rushed to the spot and conducted preliminary formalities. The body was subsequently shifted to a hospital for a post-mortem examination. The police have launched a probe to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the death. Further investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the incident.

POCSO accused kills 6, including own family

In a separate incident earlier on Friday, a POCSO Act accused allegedly killed a minor victim, her mother, and her grandmother under the Shabad police station limits in the Rangareddy district. Following the attack, the accused also killed his own wife and two children. He then alerted his family members via a phone call, stating that he had finished off both families and intended to commit suicide. The accused is currently absconding.

The police have launched a search operation to apprehend him and are actively investigating the matter. According to a police official, "Yesterday, Raju Kumar, 35, an accused in a POCSO case, allegedly killed six people. The victims include the minor girl, her mother, her grandmother, his wife, and two children. After committing the crime, he informed his parents, who then alerted the police. We are currently investigating the matter and searching for the accused. The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem examination."

The accused was previously booked in a POCSO case and was out on bail. The victim's family resides in Shahbad. The accused is a native of Raiwalaguda. (ANI)