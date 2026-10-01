A 19-year-old first-year B.Com student was stabbed to death near a private college in West Bengaluru. The victim was reportedly lured out with a phone call and attacked by a group of youths. The police are investigating the case.

A 19 year old first year B.Com student was stabbed to death near a private college in West Bengluru's Palya locality under the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station limits, police said. The incident occured on Wednesday.

How the attack unfolded

Bengaluru DCP West N Yatish said that the incident took place at around 2:30 pm in Palya. The student was inside the private college when he received a call asking him to come down. The victim then went behind the college building towards the gym and roadside area, where a group of youths picked up a quarrel and attacked him, police said.

According to the police, during the attack, one of the youths stabbed him in the chest with a sharp object before the group fled the spot. His friends immediately shifted him to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police launch investigation

A case has been registered at Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station and efforts are underway to trace the accused.

Motive yet to be established

On the motive behind the murder, DCP Yatish said the reason has not been established yet. He added that only one eyewitness, who was at some distance from the spot, has been identified so far and he could not clearly hear what led to the quarrel. An FIR has been registered based on the eyewitness’s complaint. The exact motive will be established after the accused are traced and questioned, police said.

Preliminary findings on accused

Preliminary information suggests that the accused were outsiders and none of them were students of the same college. Police said one of the accused is a youth and that the group had been called to the area.

Police clarified that the incident did not take place inside the college premises but on a road a short distance away from the college. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)