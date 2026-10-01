A viral social media post by Sushant Sinha exposed the delivery of rotten eggs through Swiggy Instamart, sparking widespread outrage. The incident prompted many users to share similar experiences, raising serious concerns about the safety and quality of perishable goods sold on quick-commerce platforms.

People are talking about the quality of perishable goods sold through quick-commerce platforms after a post on social media said that a tray of rotten eggs was delivered through Swiggy Instamart.

A user named Sushant Sinha shared the post on X and added pictures and videos of eggs that he said were bad. A lot of people quickly started talking about the post, and some even shared their own experiences with grocery deliveries.

Sinha said that he had used Swiggy Instamart to order a tray of Dr. Hen eggs. When he opened the box, though, he supposedly found a few eggs that couldn't be used. Sinha showed pictures of the eggs and asked how people could get such bad products after paying for them and paying for delivery and other fees.

In his post, he also talked about bigger worries about the safety of food items that people can buy online.

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A lot of people responded to the post right away. A number of users said that they had also gotten eggs and other food items that were not of good quality after using online shopping and quick-delivery services.

One person said they had the same problem when they ordered Dr. Hen eggs through Amazon. Now saying that several eggs from the box were bad.

Someone else said bad things about Swiggy and stopped using the platform. Others said that customers don't always put their complaints out there when they get bad goods because they don't think their problems will be seen or heard.

People in the discussion also suggested going to local shops to buy eggs and other perishable goods because customers can see the goods in person before buying them.

The incident has brought more attention to the difficulties of using quick-commerce services to send food that goes bad quickly.

Throughout the supply chain, eggs and other fresh foods need to be stored and handled in the right way. Even though quick-commerce platforms focus on getting orders to customers within minutes, it is still important to keep an eye on product quality and make sure that customers don't get old or damaged stock.

Because of this, the post that went popular started a bigger talk about how online grocery stores handle items that go bad quickly, keep an eye on sellers, and handle complaints from customers about quality.