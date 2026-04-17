RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav accused the Union government of cleverly linking the Delimitation Bill with the Women's Reservation Bill. He claimed the BJP and RSS are attempting to destroy the constitution and democracy to implement their agenda.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and the Leader of Opposition in Bihar, Tejaswi Yadav, said that the Delimitation Bill has been very cleverly brought with the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill. Speaking to the reporters, Yadav slammed the Union government, saying that it wants to destroy the constitution and democracy. Further, he said that the BJP and RSS want to implement their agenda.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Women's Reservation a Show, Delimitation is Real Issue'

"Delimitation has been cleverly brought into this. Both are different things. Women's reservation was passed earlier, and it was passed unanimously. Our demand was that 50% reservation should be given, but OBC women should also be given a reservation. But this did not happen. After passing it, the government says that it will be implemented in 2034. If this had to be done, then why was it not done earlier? The real issue is of delimitation; women's reservation is being brought forward just for show. They want to destroy the constitution and democracy, which is why they are doing this. RSS, BJP want to implement their agenda, we are opposing it," he said.

Lok Sabha Session and Government's Plan

Earlier on Thursday, the Lok Sabha held a marathon 12-hour session to discuss the amendments to the Women's Reservation Bill, which removes the need to implement the bill only after the census is conducted. As per the final division, there were a total of 251 AYES and 185 NOES out of the total 333 votes. With the 251 AYES majority, all three Bills, including the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Delimitation Bill, 2026, were introduced in the Lok Sabha.

The government is planning to implement the women's reservation ahead of the 2029 General Elections by bringing in an amendment to the 2023 Act and a constitutional amendment to delink the delimitation process from the 2027 census.

Opposition parties have said they are in favour of early implementation of the Women's Reservation Act but are strongly opposed to the Delimitation Bill. (ANI)