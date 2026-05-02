BJP MP Tejasvi Surya praised Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar for balancing public duties with a personal milestone, attending events while his daughter was in labour. Surya congratulated the new grandfather on X for his dedication to public life.

Tejasvi Surya Congratulates New Grandfather DK Shivakumar

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Friday extended congratulations to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar after he became a grandfather, highlighting the balance between personal milestones and public duties. In a post on X, Surya shared an anecdote from Shivakumar's busy schedule in South Bengaluru, where he attended multiple public programmes despite receiving repeated calls from home about his daughter's delivery. Surya wrote, "Today, DCM D K Shivakumar participated in several programs in South Bengaluru. While travelling in the car between programs, he used to get repeated calls from home. When asked, he said, "Today is the delivery of my daughter. I am becoming a grandfather." On the one hand, it is the happiest moment for the family. On the other hand, it is a public responsibility. However, he participated in all the programs, including the inauguration of the flyover and the laying of the foundation stone of the skywalk. It is said that the first casualty of public life is personal life. In such situations, the meaning of that saying becomes even clearer. Heartfelt congratulations to D K Shivakumar, the grandfather. May God bless his daughter Aishwarya, the child and the family with long life, health and happiness."

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Shivakumar on Karnataka Leadership Transition

Meanwhile, Shivakumar on Friday addressed ongoing discussions regarding a leadership transition in the state, asserting his loyalty towards the Congress party. Following Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's statement, Shivakumar stated that "our party leaders' words are very important. We will go by the party's directions."

Following Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's statement, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, while speaking to ANI, said, "As a Congress man, I have been very loyal to the party. Our party leaders' words are very important. We will go by the party's directions."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge clarified that any decision regarding a possible change in Karnataka's Chief Minister will be taken collectively by the party's high command, comprising himself, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)