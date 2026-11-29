Tejasvi Surya praised Devendra Fadnavis for speaking Kannada in Belagavi, emphasizing cultural unity. Meanwhile, Fadnavis urged citizens to counter the opposition's 'fake narratives' regarding constitutional processes and democratic institutions.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya on Sunday praised Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for addressing a gathering in Kannada during his visit to Belagavi in Karnataka, saying that celebrating each other's cultural traditions and customs was the essence of true Indianness. Surya thanked Fadnavis for speaking in Kannada on Kannada soil and said the gesture had filled Kannadigas with pride and joy.

ಪರಸ್ಪರ ಸಾಂಸ್ಕೃತಿಕ ಪರಂಪರೆಗಳನ್ನು, ಆಚಾರ-ವಿಚಾರಗಳನ್ನು ಸಂಭ್ರಮಿಸುವುದೇ ನಿಜವಾದ ಭಾರತೀಯತೆಯ ಸತ್ತ್ವ! @Dev_Fadnavis ದಾದಾ, ನೀವು ಕನ್ನಡದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾತನಾಡಿದಾಗ ಮತ್ತು ಆಗ ಸಭೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮೊಳಗಿದ "ಭಾರತ ಮಾತೆಗೆ ಜಯವಾಗಲಿ" ಎಂಬ ಘೋಷಣೆಗಳು ಕನ್ನಡ ತಾಯಿಯ ಮಡಿಲಿನ ಮಕ್ಕಳಾದ ನಮ್ಮೆಲ್ಲರಿಗೂ ಅತ್ಯಂತ ಹೆಮ್ಮೆ ಮತ್ತು ಸಂತೋಷದ ಸಂಗತಿ. ಕನ್ನಡದ ನೆಲದಲ್ಲಿ ಕನ್ನಡದಲ್ಲೇ ಮಾತನಾಡಿದ್ದಕ್ಕೆ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರೆಲ್ಲರ ಪರವಾಗಿ ಧನ್ಯವಾದಗಳು! 💛❤️🙏 1986ರಲ್ಲಿ ಪುಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆದ "ಕನ್ನಡ-ಮರಾಠಿ ಭಾಷಿಕ ಸಮ್ಮೇಳನ"ದಲ್ಲಿ ಬೆಳಗಾವಿಯೊಂದಿಗೆ ಅವಿನಾಭಾವ ನಂಟು ಹೊಂದಿದ್ದ ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರದ ಪ್ರಖ್ಯಾತ ಸಾಹಿತಿ ಪು. ಲ. ದೇಶಪಾಂಡೆ ಅವರು ಹೇಳಿದ ಮಾತು ಈ ಸಂದರ್ಭಕ್ಕೆ ಹೇಳಿ ಮಾಡಿಸಿದಂತಿದೆ. पु. ल. यांनी म्हटल्याप्रमाणे - "महाराष्ट्र आणि कर्नाटक या राजकीय संकल्पना आहेत, तर मराठी आणि कन्नड या सांस्कृतिक संकल्पना आहेत. सांस्कृतिक संकल्पनांमध्ये जोडणाऱ्या रेषा असतात, तर राजकीय संकल्पनांमध्ये सीमा असतात. एकमेकांचे स्वागत करणे हा संस्कृतीचा स्वभाव आहे, तर 'प्रवेश बंद' असे म्हणणे हा सीमांचा स्वभाव आहे!" ಭಾರತೀಯತೆ, ವಿವಿಧತೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಏಕತೆ! — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) November 29, 2026

In a post on X, Surya said, "Celebrating each other’s cultural traditions and customs is the very essence of true Indianness!" Addressing Fadnavis as 'Dada', the BJP MP said his decision to speak in Kannada and the audience's response had made the occasion special. "Dada, when you spoke in Kannada, and the gathering thundered with the chants of 'Victory to Mother India,' it filled all of us, children in Mother Kannada’s lap, with immense pride and joy. On behalf of all Kannadigas, thank you for speaking in Kannada on Kannada soil!" Surya said.

He also recalled the words of renowned Maharashtrian writer Pu. La. Deshpande, who shared a close association with Belagavi, at the Kannada-Marathi Linguistic Conference held in Pune in 1986. Quoting Deshpande, Surya highlighted the distinction between political boundaries and cultural connections, emphasising the importance of mutual respect and acceptance between Maharashtra and Karnataka. "Maharashtra and Karnataka are political concepts, while Marathi and Kannada are cultural concepts. Cultural concepts have connecting lines, while political concepts have boundaries. Welcoming one another is the nature of culture, while saying 'No entry' is the nature of boundaries!" he quoted Deshpande as saying. Concluding his message, Surya emphasised the importance of unity in diversity and said, "Indianness, unity in diversity!"

Meanwhile, Fadnavis addressed eminent citizens at Belagavi under the 'Lokshahi Vachava, Arajakta Dur Kara' campaign on Saturday, urging them to counter what he described as fake narratives being propagated in the country.

Democracy Must Stand on Facts, Not Fake Narratives! Addressed eminent citizens under the ‘Lokshahi Vachava, Arajakta Dur Kara’ campaign at Belagavi in Karnataka today and urged them to fight the war against fake narrative being propagated in our country. The opposition is deliberately spreading fake narratives about constitutional processes and institutions and is trying to defame them in order to strengthen anarchy. This approach was also evident during their opposition to Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which is actually a routine exercise. The Congress party was given the right to appoint Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and raise objections during the SIR process. Yet, despite repeatedly alleging vote theft, they failed to produce objections raised by their BLOs across the country. Parliament is the temple of our democracy, and every important national issue deserves to be debated on its floor. The opposition's slogan of ‘Regime Change’ goes beyond seeking a change of government through democratic elections. They want to discredit the constitutional framework and established democratic institutions, gradually dismantling the constitutional order. The Congress Party is propagating a misleading narrative around delimitation. The proposed framework provides for a 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats while retaining the existing inter-state distribution. It also facilitates the implementation of 33% reservation for women by 2029. Delimitation is a constitutional responsibility, not an arbitrary political exercise, and they are attempting to portray it otherwise to undermine public understanding of the Constitution. The opposition to this bill only highlights the anti-woman stance of Congress for years. Our Constitution, envisioned by MahaManav BharatRatna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, and the democratic institutions built upon it are the foundations of our Republic. The Emergency remains a stark reminder of how democratic rights and institutional independence can be undermined. Repeated attempts to discredit institutions such as Parliament and the Election Commission must be countered with facts and constitutional conviction. I appeal to every citizen to remain vigilant, question misleading narratives and stand united in protecting the Constitution and upholding the values of our democracy. Former Karnataka CM and Belagavi Lok Sabha MP Jagadish Shettar ji, former DCM and Malleshwaram Assembly constituency MLA Dr C. N. Ashwath Narayan and other dignitaries were present. @JagadishShettar @drashwathcn @mlasanjaypatil @BJP4Karnataka #Maharashtra #SaveDemocracyRemoveAnarchy #Karnataka — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 28, 2026

In a post on X, the Maharashtra Chief Minister alleged that the opposition was spreading misleading narratives about constitutional processes and institutions to undermine public confidence in them. Referring to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Fadnavis described it as a routine exercise and claimed that the Congress had been given the right to appoint Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and raise objections during the process. He questioned the party's allegations of vote theft, stating that it had failed to produce objections raised by its BLOs across the country.

"The opposition is deliberately spreading fake narratives about constitutional processes and institutions and is trying to defame them in order to strengthen anarchy. This approach was also evident during their opposition to SIR of electoral rolls, which is actually a routine exercise. The Congress party was given the right to appoint BLOs and raise objections during the SIR process. Yet, despite repeatedly alleging vote theft, they failed to produce objections raised by their BLOs across the country," he wrote on X.

Fadnavis also said Parliament was the temple of democracy and that important national issues deserved discussion on its floor. He alleged that the opposition's slogan of 'Regime Change' went beyond seeking a change of government through democratic elections and amounted to attempts to discredit constitutional institutions.

"Parliament is the temple of our democracy, and every important national issue deserves to be debated on its floor. The opposition's slogan of ‘Regime Change’ goes beyond seeking a change of government through democratic elections. They want to discredit the constitutional framework and established democratic institutions, gradually dismantling the constitutional order," he added.

On the delimitation issue, the Maharashtra Chief Minister claimed that the proposed framework provided for a 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats while retaining the existing inter-state distribution. He also said the proposal would facilitate the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women by 2029. Describing delimitation as a constitutional responsibility, Fadnavis accused the opposition of presenting a misleading narrative around the proposed exercise and alleged that its opposition to the Bill reflected an anti-woman stance.

"The Congress Party is propagating a misleading narrative around delimitation. The proposed framework provides for a 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats while retaining the existing inter-state distribution. It also facilitates the implementation of 33% reservation for women by 2029. Delimitation is a constitutional responsibility, not an arbitrary political exercise, and they are attempting to portray it otherwise to undermine public understanding of the Constitution. The opposition to this bill only highlights the anti-woman stance of Congress for years," he said.

He further invoked the legacy of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and the Emergency, saying democratic institutions and constitutional values needed to be protected. "Our Constitution, envisioned by MahaManav BharatRatna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, and the democratic institutions built upon it are the foundations of our Republic. The Emergency remains a stark reminder of how democratic rights and institutional independence can be undermined. Repeated attempts to discredit institutions such as Parliament and the Election Commission must be countered with facts and constitutional conviction. I appeal to every citizen to remain vigilant, question misleading narratives and stand united in protecting the Constitution and upholding the values of our democracy," Fadnavis added.

For decades, Belagavi—known as Belgaum before 2014—has been at the centre of a dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra. The issue dates back to the reorganisation of the states in 1956, when boundaries were drawn largely along linguistic lines. (ANI)