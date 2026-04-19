RJD's Tejashwi Yadav slammed Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary, alleging the BJP is using the Women's Reservation Bill as a guise for delimitation. Choudhary fired back, accusing the opposition of hypocrisy and thwarting women's empowerment.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary over his remarks on the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill, alleging that the ruling BJP was attempting to push delimitation under the guise of empowering women.

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Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Yadav said, "Samrat Choudhary has become the Chief Minister, but he hasn't grasped this bill. Under the guise of women, these people wanted to do delimitation... He has become the Chief Minister, but what will he do? Whatever the Gujarati brothers say, he will do that. People are coming from Delhi's PMO to run him."

CM Choudhary Slams Opposition Over Bill's Failure

The remarks come following the defeat of the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, which failed to secure the required two-thirds majority, with 298 votes in favour and 230 against on Friday during the spcial Parliament sitting.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Choudhary had accused the opposition of lacking commitment to women's empowerment and questioned why political opportunities remain confined to a few families. He said the Bill's passage would have significantly increased women's representation, both in Bihar and at the national level.

"The Congress party must explain: while members of your own families are becoming MPs, when will the poor women of this country get their chance to become parliamentarians?" He alleged that opposition parties were celebrating the Bill's failure, which he termed an "insult" to the idea of 'Nari Shakti'.

Highlights Bihar's Record on Empowerment

Highlighting Bihar's record, the Chief Minister said the state has already taken significant steps toward women's empowerment. "There are only 29 female MLAs in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. If this bill had been passed, there would have been at least 122 MLAs," he said.

He further added that since 2006, when the NDA government introduced 50 per cent reservation for women in Panchayati Raj and municipal bodies, participation has exceeded expectations. "Today, Bihar has 50 per cent reservation, but more than 59 per cent of women are winning elections," Choudhary said, underlining the impact of grassroots reservation policies.

'Missed Opportunity for Structural Reform'

He also pointed out that the proposed legislation would have significantly increased women's representation in Parliament. "PM Narendra Modi's government had assured that the number of MPs would increase from 543 to 816. If this bill had been passed, out of 816 MPs, 272 would have been women," he said, calling it a missed opportunity for structural reform.

Choudhary accused opposition leaders of hypocrisy, alleging they support women's political participation selectively. "They are content if a daughter from their own household becomes an MP, but cannot tolerate a daughter from someone else's home attaining that status," he said. (ANI)