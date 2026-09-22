Environmental activist Surendra Singh Choudhary, widely known as Bittu Tabahi, expanded his river cleaning mission to the Yamuna River in Delhi. On World Cleanup Day, he and local volunteers removed 585 kilograms of waste, including plastic and religious offerings, in four and a half hours.

Surendra Singh Choudhary, popularly known as Bittu Tabahi, has taken his river-cleaning mission from Madhya Pradesh to Delhi, turning his attention to the Yamuna after gaining widespread recognition for his work on the polluted Ajnar River. His first cleanup drive along the Yamuna resulted in around 585 kilograms of waste being removed in just four-and-a-half hours.

The latest campaign began on September 20, which was observed as World Cleanup Day. According to Choudhary, the Yamuna initiative will continue for three days as he travels to different locations to promote awareness about keeping public spaces clean.

Sharing a video of the cleanup on Instagram, he wrote, "20 September, World Cleanup Day. Four and a half hours of cleaning on the banks of the Yamuna, and together removed 585 kg of garbage."

Watch the viral video here:

He also described the condition of the riverbank, saying, "Flowers, garlands, worship items, plastic were all scattered on the pier. The people around also came, helped, and the whole shore was cleared. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who came." He added, "Thank you to Philip Morris for supporting me on this journey."

Also Read: 'Where Next?': Bittu Tabahi Takes His Ajnar River Clean-Up Mission To Bengaluru (WATCH)

The cleanup involved volunteers and people from the surrounding area, who joined Choudhary in clearing plastic, flowers, garlands and religious offerings from the riverbank. The effort quickly attracted attention online, with his Instagram video receiving more than 334,000 views and thousands of likes, according to the report.

Social media users also praised the initiative. One commenter wrote, "He is single-handedly proving one man can make a difference," while another said, "Bro, this voice-over is much better; you are doing a great job." A third user praised the effort while adding a safety reminder: "Keep up the good work. plz use personal protective equipment (PPE) when performing the good work!"

Bittu Tabahi first came into the spotlight after documenting his efforts to clean the heavily polluted Ajnar River in Madhya Pradesh. His work eventually caught the attention of Boyan Slat, founder and CEO of The Ocean Cleanup, who publicly invited him to work with the organisation, writing, "Come work for us @Surendr75950620."

After the Yamuna, Choudhary said his next stop would be Khedki Daula in Gurugram, as he continues his campaign to spread awareness about cleanliness across different parts of India.

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