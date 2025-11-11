RJD's Tejashwi Yadav celebrated 'bumper voting' in Bihar's second election phase, urging continued participation. Bihar recorded a 60.40% turnout by 3 pm, with the fate of 12 ministers from Nitish Kumar's cabinet on the line.

Tejashwi Yadav Hails 'Bumper Voting'

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday expressed joy over the "reports of bumper voting" coming in for the second phase of Bihar assembly elections.

In a post shared on X, Yadav said, "My heart is filled with joy; my Bihar has truly worked wonders. Reports of bumper voting are coming in from everywhere. The elderly, women, youth, traders, farmers, every caste, every class is enthusiastically ensuring their participation in this grand festival of democracy. May this momentum not stop, may these steps not halt." मन गदगद है, मेरे बिहार ने कमाल कर दिखाया है। हर जगह से बम्पर वोटिंग की ख़बर आ रही है। बुजुर्ग, महिलाएं, युवा, व्यापारी, किसान, हर जाति, हर वर्ग बढ़-चढ़ कर लोकतंत्र के इस महोत्सव में अपनी भागीदारी सुनिश्चित कर रहा है। ये क्रम रुके नहीं, ये कदम थमें नहीं। मैं करबद्ध होकर सभी… pic.twitter.com/rFO1AEEUFr — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) November 11, 2025

Encouraging voters to maintain the momentum, he appealed to every citizen of Bihar to step out and cast their vote. "With folded hands, I appeal to all the people of Bihar to definitely go to the polling station and cast your vote; the blue ink on your finger will work to make your future golden," he said.

Highlighting the importance of each vote, Yadav reminded voters that their decision will shape Bihar's future. "The button you press will determine your power, security, prosperity, peace, and future for the next five years. Therefore, step out of your homes, vote for your Bihar, for the right government. Jai Hind, Jai Bihar," he added.

Bihar Records 60.40% Turnout Till 3 PM

Meanwhile, Bihar recorded a turnout of 60.40 per cent in the second phase of Assembly polls till 3 pm on Tuesday, according to data from the Election Commission.

District-wise Turnout

The highest voter turnout was recorded in Kishanganj district at 66.10 per cent, followed by 64.22 per cent in Purnia, 63.80 per cent in Katihar, 63.33 per cent in Jamui and 63.03 per cent in Banka. Nawada recorded 53.17 per cent turnout till 3 pm, according to the Voter Turnout application of the ECI.

A turnout of 59.80 per cent was recorded in Araria, 58.26 per cent in Arwal, 60.59 per cent in Aurangabad, 58.37 per cent in Bhagalpur, 58.72 per cent in Jahanabad, 62.26 per cent in Kaimur (Bhabua), 61.99 per cent in Paschim Champaran and 62.74 per cent in Gaya. Purvi Champaran recorded a voter turnout of 61.92 per cent, 55.92 per cent in Rohtas, 61.85 per cent in Sheohar, 58.32 per cent in Sitamarhi and 62.06 per cent in Supaul, 55.33 per cent in Madhubani.

Key Constituencies

Among the key constituencies, Supaul recorded a turnout of 61.16 per cent, Sasaram 55.87 per cent, Mohania 63.70 per cent, Kutumba 59.52 per cent, Gaya Town 52.30 per cent, Chainpur 62.72 per cent, Dhamdaha 64.66 per cent, Harsiddhi 60.64 per cent and Jhanjharpur 51.89 per cent.

Fate of 12 Ministers to be Decided

The second phase will decide the fate of 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet. Among them are JD(U) leaders Vijendra Yadav (contesting from Supaul assembly constituency), Lesi Singh (Dhamdaha), Jayant Kushwaha (Amarpur), Sumit Singh (Chakai), Mohammad Jama Khan (Chainpur), and Sheela Mandal (Phoolparas).

Ministers from the BJP in the fray include Prem Kumar (Gaya), Renu Devi (Bettiah), Vijay Kumar Mandal (Sikati), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Neeraj Bablu (Chhatapur), and Krishnanandan Paswan (Harsiddhi).

The first phase of the Bihar elections marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history. The state saw a record 65.08 per cent polling in the first phase of polling. Counting of votes will take place on November 14.