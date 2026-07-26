Bihar LoP Tejashwi Yadav met students injured in police firing during a NEET protest in Siwan. He condemned the police action as excessive, demanded action against the personnel, and reiterated that peaceful protest is a democratic right.

Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday met injured protesters from Siwan at Medanta Hospital and enquired about their health.

In a post on X, Yadav said peaceful protest is an essential democratic right that allows citizens to express their views and dissent, while demanding immediate action against Bihar Police personnel who allegedly opened fire on students during the protest. "The student injured by police gunfire meets with fellow protesters to inquire about their well-being. In a democracy, peaceful protest is an essential right that allows citizens to express their dissent and ideas, holding unchecked power accountable. The Bihar government must take immediate action against the police personnel who fired upon the students," said Yadav.

Protests Turn Violent Across Bihar

Earlier, student protests in Siwan turned violent as demonstrators clashed with police personnel in the area. Following reports of stone-pelting, police fired tear gas shells and resorted to a lathicharge to disperse the crowd, which was demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy. Similar unrest was reported in Patna during a statewide shutdown in Bihar called by opposition parties and social organisations over the paper leak controversy and police action against student agitators. During the protest, demonstrators allegedly vandalised and toppled police vehicles in Patna, prompting increased police mobilisation across affected areas.

Yadav Condemns 'Excessive' Police Action

Following the protests, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged that several innocent people, including teenagers, were shot in the area and strongly condemned the alleged excessive action of the Bihar Police in the state. "Several innocent people, including teenagers, were shot. We spoke to the three injured students--one is 15, another 18, one is preparing for the Army, another works in a shop to support his family, and one had come from Uttar Pradesh... We believe the police action was excessive. We hold the state leadership responsible for what happened and condemn..." Yadav told reporters.

'Country Will Not Improve Until BJP Govt Is Removed'

Later, speaking to ANI, Yadav praised the students for protesting against the NEET-UG paper leak controversy, asserting that the condition of the country will not improve until the BJP government is voted out of power. "The NEET paper hasn't been leaked once. It's been leaked every time, and the future of students has been compromised time and again. We've raised our voices many times against paper leaks... But the current government hasn't discussed or communicated with the students. We salute all the students who took to the streets for their future, those who participated in this movement... until this govt is removed, until the vote thieves, who steal temple funds and donations, steal the future of students, such thieves will remain in power, until then, our country will not improve..." said Yadav.