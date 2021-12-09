  • Facebook
    Tejashwi Yadav gets hitched to childhood friend in Delhi; check out first pics

    The wedding was conducted as per Hindu rituals. Tejashwi's bride, Rachel, will now be known as Rajeshwari Yadav.
     

    Tejashwi Yadav gets hitched to childhood friend in Delhi; check out first pics-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 9, 2021, 8:03 PM IST
    It is the season of weddings and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav tied the knot to his school friend in Delhi. The ceremony took place at Tejashwi’s sister Misa Bharti’s farmhouse -- Sainik Farms and was attended by top political leaders including former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple, Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti and others.

    The wedding was conducted as per Hindu rituals. Tejashwi's bride, Rachel, will now be known as Rajeshwari Yadav.

    Rohini Acharya, Tejashwi’s sister tweeted the photos of the wedding and congratulated the couple, wishing them “a lifetime of happiness”. Images showed Tejashwi and his bride participating in wedding rituals in the presence of their family members, including the RJD leader's mother and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi.

    Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son and political heir of RJD chief Lalu Yadav, was the only one among his siblings not married. Tight security arrangements were made at the wedding venue. Several bouncers were seen standing outside the farmhouse and details of all vehicles were being checked before allowed to enter the main gate.

    According to reports, the ceremony was attended by some 50 close friends and family members, and some other political stalwarts were also there to bless the couple. It was, however, a low-key affair, given the risk of large gatherings amid the pandemic.

    Tejashwi is the youngest of nine siblings, and the only one who was not married yet. He has seven sisters and an older brother, Tej Pratap, who is separated.

    Tejashwi, 32, is the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly. In last year's Bihar election, he led his party to a strong tally, but the Opposition alliance lost to the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2021, 8:03 PM IST
