Bihar LoP Tejashwi Yadav attended an Iftar at an AIMIM leader's residence, seeking support to defeat the BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls. He expressed confidence that all secular parties would unite for the election scheduled for March 16.

Tejashwi Seeks AIMIM Support for Rajya Sabha Polls

Bihar Assembly Leader of Opposition (LoP) and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday attended an Iftar party organised at the residence of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) State President Akhtarul Islam in Patna. Speaking to reporters here, Tejashwi expressed confidence that all "secular parties will come together to defeat the BJP" ahead of tomorrow's Rajya Sabha election. "Akhtarul Iman from the AIMIM party had invited us for Iftar, and we have arrived here today for the Iftar. We have sought support from the AIMIM party, and I am confident that in tomorrow's Rajya Sabha election, all secular parties will come together to defeat the BJP," Yadav said.

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Nitish Kumar to Head to Rajya Sabha

The polling for the biennial elections to the Council of States to fill 37 seats across 10 states is scheduled to take place on March 16. The most interesting part of these Rajya Sabha polls is the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar, Bihar's longest-tenured Chief Minister for over two decades, announced that he would be heading to the Rajya Sabha and filed his nomination in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, among other leaders.

The 75-year-old also said that the new Cabinet would have his full support. "I seek to become a member of the Rajya Sabha in the elections being held this time. I want to assure you with complete honesty that my relationship with you will continue in the future as well, and my resolve to work together with you to build a developed Bihar will remain steadfast. The new government that will be formed will have my full cooperation and guidance," Nitish Kumar posted on X.

NDA Confident of Winning All Five Seats

Apart from Nitish Kumar, other NDA candidates, including Upendra Kushwaha and BJP Chief Nitin Nabin, also filed their nominations for the Upper House. As Bihar gears up for the biennial Rajya Sabha elections, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders in the state exuded strong confidence, asserting that all five of their candidates will win by a "huge margin."

Janta Dal (United) National Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha said that the opposition is nervous because they know only the "NDA government does development." "Entire NDA is united on this, the way it was during Bihar elections... We will win with a huge margin on all 5 seats... The opposition is nervous because they know only this government does development..." he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Maithili Thakur said that the preparation was done so that there will be no shortfall tomorrow."Today, the entire technical setup was done so that there is no shortfall tomorrow... We are fully confident of victory, our candidate is very strong..." she added.

Further speaking on the election, Bihar Minister Ashok Chaudhary added, "A mock poll is being conducted. Rajya Sabha elections haven't happened in Bihar for a very long time, so everyone is being explained. We will win all five seats..."

Rajya Sabha Election Schedule

The polling for the biennial elections to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to fill the 37 seats across 10 states is scheduled to take place on March 16, with the counting of votes on the same day at 5 pm. The term of 37 members who were elected from Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana will conclude in the month of April, vacating the seats for new members to be elected. (ANI)