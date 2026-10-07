Tejashwi Yadav celebrated Diwali with his family in Patna, calling for national unity and progress. He noted the personal significance of the day, as he was born on Diwali, while urging citizens to work collectively for the country's development.

Tejashwi Yadav Celebrates Diwali in Patna

Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav celebrated the festival of lights with his family at his residence in Patna on Sunday, extending warm greetings to the people and calling on everyone to unite for the nation's progress.

Speaking to reporters during the celebrations, the former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister shared a personal reflection on the festival, noting that Diwali holds sentimental significance for him as he was born on the auspicious day. "Greetings to the citizens on the occasion of Diwali. People are celebrating and enjoying the festival together. We would like to tell everyone that this is our culture and tradition. Diwali has been special for me. I was born on Diwali," Yadav said.

Call for Unity and Development

The RJD leader urged citizens to foster unity and work collectively towards national development. "Let us all celebrate together and contribute towards the progress of the country. That is all we want. May God bless everyone with prosperity and keep everyone healthy. May everyone progress," he added.

Visuals showed the RJD leader celebrating the festive occasion alongside his family members, lighting diyas, and sharing festive cheer at their residence in the state capital.

Significance of the Festival

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is celebrated by Hindu, Jain, Sikh and other communities across the world. The occasion is marked by the lighting of diyas, prayers, family gatherings and cultural festivities, symbolising the victory of good over evil and light over darkness.

The day also coincides with Bandi Chhor Divas, a major Sikh festival commemorating the historic release of the sixth Sikh Guru, Guru Hargobind Ji, along with 52 kings and princes, from the Gwalior Fort in 1619.

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