A fire erupted at a warehouse in Lucknow's Punjabi Tola area on Sunday. Firefighters quickly responded to the scene, successfully containing the flames with three tenders. No casualties were reported following the emergency operation.

Warehouse Fire Reported in Lucknow

A fire broke out at a warehouse in the Punjabi Tola area of Lucknow on Sunday, officials said. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and successfully brought the blaze under control.

A fire broke out at a warehouse located on the second floor of a residential building near Shivaji Marg, an official said. The blaze was promptly brought under control by the fire department, with no casualties reported.

Fire Department Response

According to officials, three fire tenders were pressed into service immediately after receiving emergency information about the incident.

Speaking on the operation, Fire Station Officer (FSO), Hazratganj, Mam Chand Badgujar, said that firefighters had to cut open a lock to gain access to the premises and contain the flames. "We received information about a fire at a warehouse near Shivaji Marg. The warehouse was located on the second floor of a residential building. Our fire brigade personnel entered by cutting the lock and managed to contain the fire, preventing it from spreading. Three fire tenders were deployed, and the fire was brought under control. Fortunately, there were no casualties", he said.