RJD's Tejashwi Yadav alleged that the NDA might try to manipulate the Bihar assembly election results. He claimed they will slow down the vote count and create fear to 'murder democracy', vowing that his alliance will prevent any 'vote chori'.

Yadav Alleges NDA Plan to Manipulate Results

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav alleged on Wednesday that there might be attempts to manipulate the Bihar assembly elections results by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the counting set to take place on November 14. According to Yadav, the NDA will "make all attempts to slow down the vote count" and try to "strike fear among people" while trying to "murder democracy." He further criticised the Centre for the Delhi blast which took place recently near Red Fort, killing atleast 8.

"This time they (NDA) will make all attempts to slow down the counting of votes. They will create fear in District Headquarters. They will not do anything where a bomb blast takes place. But they will take out a military flag march across all districts in Bihar to murder democracy so that there is fear among the people," Yadav told reporters during a press conference here.

Cites 2020 'Foul Play', Vows to Protect Democracy

He further alleged malpractice during the 2020 elections, which saw the NDA bag a victory under leadership of Nitish Kumar. He said that there was "foul play" as there was only a slim margin of 12,000 votes between the alliance, allowing the NDA to win. But this time, Yadav stressed, the MGB will do a clean sweep and will protest against any "vote chori" to protect democracy.

"In 2020 elections too, people voted for change. But there was foul play and there was a margin of just 12,000 votes. This time, we will do a clean sweep. Mahagathbandhan will register a massive victory...This time, our people won't be scared. They will stop vote chori, protect democracy and will do whatever sacrifices are needed to be made. But foul play will not be allowed this time," he said.

Exit Polls Predict NDA Victory

the first phase of polling was held on November 6, and the second phase concluded on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the exit polls predicted that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to form the government again in Bihar. The exit polls also predicted that the opposition Mahagathbandhan would fall short of the majority mark in the 243-member state assembly. (ANI)