A man from Gurugram shared a video detailing an incident where a child in a wealthy society flaunted his Calvin Klein underwear during a playground fight to assert his family's status. The video went viral, igniting a significant online debate about modern parenting, materialism, and the values being instilled in children from affluent backgrounds.

A video from Gurugram sparked an internet discussion after a man uploaded an event involving youngsters from a wealthy residential community. In the video, he discusses what he feels is the type of parenting that some children from rich homes receive nowadays. The man describes an interaction he saw between two youngsters who were bickering while playing. But what he said next shocked many social media users and prompted a debate about parenting and morality.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The video begins with the father expressing worry about how certain children are being raised. “What a miserable life they are living and what a miserable their kids will live. I can’t imagine. You know I live in one of the well-known societies of Gurugram," he says. He then goes on to narrate an event involving youngsters playing on the social playground.

"My cousin was playing in our community's playground when several of the youngsters got into a fight. Instead of striking one other, which is a positive thing, they were gloating about who knows what," he explains.

The man claimed that during the fight, one of the children attempted to show off his family's wealth in an unusual manner. "One child pulled down his shorts and displayed his pants brand, saying, 'Dekh mai Calvin Klein ka pants phenta hu, kya teri family mein koi phenta hai?'"

Watch Viral Video

Scroll to load tweet…

Internet Divided Over Viral Clip

The video quickly gained the attention of social media users, many of whom expressed their opinions on parenting.

One user said, "Early exposure to expensive products. Late character exposure. "Classical urban parenting disorder."

Another commented, "Parenting has become pitiful among Indian parents. There is no moral value or ethical respect for elders being taught. Honest and true bedtime stories are supplanted by amusement, funky, unfounded cartoons, or cinematic garbage."

"Money never guarantees class or even good behaviour," someone other said.

"This new generation of young money is so brazen. "It's truly abysmal," someone commented.