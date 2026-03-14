The Allahabad High Court set aside an order limiting worshippers at a Sambhal mosque. The bench rebuked the DM and SP, stating they should resign if they cannot maintain law and order, and reiterated no prior permission is needed for worship.

The Allahabad High Court on Saturday set aside an administrative order restricting the number of people allowed to offer prayers at a mosque in Sambhal district. The petition challenged the order that limited the number of people permitted to offer namaz at the mosque.

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Court's Strong Rebuke to Administration

During the hearing, the court observed that if the local administration is unable to maintain law and order, officials concerned should step aside.

The bench remarked that if the Superintendent of Police (SP) and District Magistrate (DM) believe that a law and order situation may arise due to a large number of people offering prayers inside the premises, they should either resign from their posts or seek a transfer out of Sambhal.

The court further said that if officers feel they are not capable of enforcing the rule of law, they should step aside, emphasising that it is the duty of the state to ensure law and order in all circumstances.

The bench also noted that it had earlier observed in another case that there is no requirement of prior government permission to conduct worship or prayers on private property.

Case Proceedings

The matter was heard by a division bench comprising Justice Siddharth Nandan and Justice Atul Sridharan. During the proceedings, the counsel for the state government sought time to file a reply in the matter.

Meanwhile, the petitioner sought time to place photographs and revenue records on record to indicate the location where the prayers are being offered.

The petition has been filed by Munazir Khan, making the Government of Uttar Pradesh, as well as the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police of Sambhal, parties to the case. The court listed the matter for the next hearing on March 16 as a fresh case.