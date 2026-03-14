Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed IndiGo's new fuel charge, calling it a burden on passengers and urging the DGCA to intervene. IndiGo attributed the hike to a significant surge in aviation fuel prices due to geopolitical issues.

Priyanka Chaturvedi Criticises IndiGo's Fuel Charge

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday criticised the introduction of a fuel charge by IndiGo, saying the move would further burden passengers amid rising prices. She also urged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to intervene following fare hikes by airlines, including Air India.

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Speaking to ANI, Chaturvedi said,"I'm not surprised by this at all because it's coming at a time when our government, instead of ensuring energy security, has been busy proclaiming itself as the world guru. The public is bearing the consequences of this. First Air India raised prices; now, IndiGo is doing the same. The DGCA will also have to intervene so that the full burden of this doesn't fall on the public, especially when prices of everything are rising..."

IndiGo Justifies Surcharge Citing Rising Costs

Her remarks came after IndiGo introduced a fuel charge on domestic and international routes, effective from March 14, 2026. According to an official statement from IndiGo, this measure is taken due to the significant surge in fuel prices following the ongoing geopolitical issues in the Middle East.

IATA's Jet Fuel Monitor indicates an 85+% increase in fuel prices for the region. Aviation Turbine Fuel represents a significant share of airlines' operating costs. This sudden and steep increase will have a material impact on all airlines' costs and networks, including IndiGo's.

While offsetting the entire impact of this fuel price surge requires a very substantial adjustment to fares, IndiGo has introduced a relatively smaller amount as a Fuel Charge, keeping in mind the consequential burden on customers, a statement read.

New Fuel Charge Details

Starting March 14, 2026, 00:01 hrs, overall prices for all new bookings on IndiGo flights will include the following additional Fuel Charge, per sector. The charges will be Rs 425 for domestic routes within India and the Indian subcontinent, ₹900 for flights to the Middle East, Rs 1,800 for South East Asia and China, Rs 1,800 for Africa and West Asia, and ₹2,300 for Europe.

"IndiGo regrets the inconvenience resulting from this additional charge and reiterates that the measure has been driven by a sudden and substantial change in the operating environment. IndiGo will continue to monitor the situation and make relevant adjustments as and when appropriate," the statement read.

"IndiGo remains committed to giving wings to the nation by offering affordable, convenient and consistent travel to customers," it added.

(ANI)