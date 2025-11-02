RJD's Tejashwi Yadav promised a government job per family, claiming he already provided 5 lakh jobs. Union Minister Amit Shah countered, calling the NDA a united front to prevent the return of 'Jungle Raj' in Bihar.

Tejashwi's Job Promise for Bihar

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said that he managed to provide nearly five lakh jobs during his tenure as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar. Speaking at a public rally in Vaishali assembly constituency, Tejashwi assured that families without government jobs will be provided with one after the Mahagathbandhan forms the government. "As soon as we form the government, every family that does not have a government job will be given one. We will open factories. We will provide better roads and hospitals, and offer 200 units of free electricity. I was the Deputy CM for 17 months. We gave 5 lakh jobs," said Tejashwi, who has been named as the Chief Ministerial candidate by the grand alliance.

Amit Shah Counters, Warns Against 'Jungle Raj'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday addressed a rally in Hajipur, Bihar, as part of the NDA's campaign for the upcoming elections. Shah emphasised the strength of the NDA coalition, likening it to the five Pandavas, and asserted that the alliance is determined to stop the return of "Jungle Raj" in the state.

Shah highlighted the unity and strength of the NDA coalition, comprising the BJP, JD(U), Chirag Paswan's party, and others. "In Bihar's elections, the NDA's coalition, like the five Pandavas, entered the election battle with strength. The Bharatiya Janata Party, JD(U), Chirag Paswan's LJP (Ram Vilas) Party, Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM Party, and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) Party are united and determined to stop the Jungle Raj. All the parties in front of us, there is a fight going on," said Shah.

He questioned the opposition's ability to keep Bihar united when they cannot maintain unity within their own alliance. Shah accused the opposition of wanting to bring back the days of "Jungle Raj" and emphasised that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar can make Bihar a prosperous state. Voting for Bihar's 243-seat Assembly will take place in two phases on November 6 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 14. (ANI)