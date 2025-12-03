Union Minister Kiren Rijiju reaffirms govt's commitment to Waqf transparency after the Supreme Court rejected pleas to extend the Dec 5 deadline for uploading property details on the UMEED Portal. Stakeholders are advised to use the Waqf Tribunal.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiran Rijiju has said the government is committed to transparency, accountability, and strengthening Waqf management across the country. He said this after the Supreme Court had declined to extend the deadline for uploading Waqf property details on the UMEED Portal, confirming that December 5 remains the final date for submission. Addressing the matter, Union Minister Rijiju in a post on X, said he had received several requests from Waqf Boards and stakeholders seeking an extension. However, the court's decision maintains the original timeline.

Government's Commitment and Legal Recourse

Rijiju on Tuesday added that for any grievances or issues related to Waqf properties, the UMEED Act provides a clear remedial mechanism, allowing stakeholders to approach the Waqf Tribunal as prescribed under the law. The Ministry of Minority Affairs reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring transparency, accountability, and strengthening Waqf management across the country.

Supreme Court's Ruling on Deadline

Supreme Court on Monday refused to extend time for the mandatory registration of all waqf properties on the UMEED portal and asked those who have not done so to approach the tribunal constituted under Waqf (Amendment) Act, which has the power to extend the period by six months.

Previous Stays on Waqf (Amendment) Act Provisions

Earlier on September 15 the SC refused to stay the entire Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025, but stayed certain provisions pending the final adjudication of petitions challenging the Act's constitutional validity .A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih observed that some sections of the amended Act need some protection.

Passing the interim order, the bench stayed the provision in the Act that a person should be a practitioner of Islam for five years to create a Waqf. It said the provision will be stayed until rules are framed to determine whether a person is a practitioner of Islam. The bench said that without any such rule or mechanism, the provision will lead to an arbitrary exercise of power.

The apex court also stayed the provision that allows the Collector to decide whether a Waqf property has encroached upon government property. It said the Collector cannot be permitted to adjudicate the rights of individual citizens, as this would violate the separation of powers. (ANI)