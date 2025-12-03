Bengaluru Police received a bomb threat via email targeting the airport and several malls. The threat, from a group claiming to be Jaish-e-Mohammed, prompted an FIR. A separate bomb threat was also reported at the Kerala CM's residence.

Bengaluru Bomb Threat

The Commissioner of Police of Bengaluru City received a bomb threat on his official email id on Sunday. The threat was targeted at the Kempegowda International Airport, along with various malls in Bengaluru city, officials said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The threat was received via an email with the name 'Mohit Kumar'. An FIR under Section 173 Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been filed in the case.

The threat mail was sent from the Jaish-e-Mohammed White collar terror team and gave details of the bomb blasts at the targeted locations. The threat mail read, "This is a warning from the Jaish-e-Mohammed White Collar Terror Team. We targeted Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, Orion Mall, Lulu Mall, Forum South Mall, Mantri Square Mall, and Lulu Mall for a bomb blast at 7 pm onwards. Thanks to our Allah and our master Mohit for serving our nation better..." An investigation is underway to unveil further details in this case.

Similar Threat in Kerala

Earlier, the Kerala Police on Monday stated that a bomb threat was reported at Cliff House, the official residence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram, after a warning message was sent to the Chief Minister's private secretary via email.

As per the police statement, the bomb squad teams carried out a full inspection of the premises but did not find any explosive device. The Chief Minister, who is abroad, arrived in Dubai on Sunday for a three-day official visit.

"A bomb threat was reported at Cliff House, the official residence of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, after a warning message reached the Chief Minister's private secretary via email. Bomb squad teams conducted a thorough inspection of the premises but did not find any explosive device. The Chief Minister is currently abroad, having arrived in Dubai on Sunday for a three-day official visit," Kerala police's statement read. (ANI)