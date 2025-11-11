JJD chief Tej Pratap Yadav voices confidence in his Mahua win and predicts change in Bihar. He also commented on the deadly Delhi blast, calling it a security breach, which is now under a multi-agency probe with suspected terror links.

Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) chief and candidate from Mahua seat, Tej Pratap Yadav, expressed confidence in his victory from the Mahua constituency, which went to the polls in the first phase. Speaking to reporters in Patna, Yadav said, "Mahua hamare naam se jaana jaata hai aur kisi ke naam se nahi. I see myself number 1 in Mahua (winning the Mahua seat)." Janshakti Janata Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav was in the fray from the Mahua assembly constituency. The Rashtriya Janata Dal fielded Prem Kumar from the seat. Tej Pratap had previously represented the seat in 2015 as an RJD candidate.

He further said that Bihar will witness a change on November 14, the day on which the results for the Bihar assembly elections will be declared. Tej Pratap Yadav said, "Women are voting in large numbers. There will be a change (in Govt). People will tell us on 14th Nov who did what development."

Bihar has recorded a turnout of 47.62 per cent in the second phase of Assembly polls as of 1 pm, according to the data of the Election Commission of India. Voting is underway across 122 constituencies in 20 districts in Bihar amid tight security arrangements.

Delhi blast a 'major security breach': Tej Pratap Yadav

Speaking on the blast near Red Fort, Yadav termed it as a major breach in security and the government should take cognisance of this matter. He said, "Government should take cognisance of this. They should catch the perpetrators. This is a major breach (in security)."

High-level probe into blast that killed 8

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car near the Red Fort in central Delhi, killing at least eight people and injuring several others. The blast occurred around 7 pm at the Subhash Marg traffic signal, damaging nearby vehicles and prompting a nationwide alert. Delhi Police registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kotwali Police Station. Multiple agencies are investigating the explosion to determine its cause and motive.

Amit Shah chairs review meeting

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has chaired a high-level security review meeting at his residence to assess the situation following the deadly blast in Delhi that killed eight people and injured several others on Monday evening. The meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of the Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sadanand Vasant Date, and Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha. Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat joined the meeting virtually.

Sources said the review focused on the progress of the investigation into the explosion that occurred around 7 pm on Monday near the Red Fort Metro Station, as well as on a possible link with the recent seizure of a huge cache of explosives from Faridabad. Following the explosion, Shah directed a multi-agency investigation involving the NIA, National Security Guard (NSG), Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), and Delhi Police to determine the cause, nature, and source of the explosives. A team from the FSL and the NIA revisited the blast site on Tuesday morning to collect additional forensic evidence. The NIA is currently assisting the Delhi Police in in the investigation.

Possible link to Faridabad explosives seizure

In the meeting, sources said, the officials are learnt to discuss the explosive recovery from a house in Fariadabad on Monday as it seems interlinked.

In a major breakthrough on Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, in coordination with the Haryana Police, recovered 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate and 2,900 kg of IED-making materials, including chemicals, detonators, and wires, from an apartment in Faridabad. Officials suspect the Delhi blast and the Faridabad recovery may be part of a larger terror network operating across state lines. (ANI)