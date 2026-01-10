JJD chief Tej Pratap Yadav demanded the Bharat Ratna for his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, following a similar call for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. He asserted that since the two were 'like brothers', if Kumar gets it, Lalu should receive it too.

Tej Pratap Demands Bharat Ratna for Lalu Prasad Yadav

Following Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi's demand for the Bharat Ratna for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD) chief Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday demanded the Bharat Ratna award to be conferred to his father, former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav too. The JJD chief asserted that if Bharat Ratna is to be awarded to Nitish Kumar, it should also be awarded to Lalu Prasad Yadav, as it is said that "his father and Nitish Kumar were like brothers".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing the media in Patna, Tej Pratap Yadav said, "Lalu Prasad Yadav should also be awarded the Bharat Ratna. If people are saying that Nitish Kumar should receive it, then give it to him too, because it is said that my father and Nitish Kumar were like brothers. This is Janshakti Janta Dal's demand."

JDU Distances Itself from Demand

Earlier in the day, JDU leader Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said the statement has no connection to the party's activities. He stressed Nitish Kumar's good health, adding that KC Tyagi's statements are made in a personal capacity and have no connection to the party.

"Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is healthy. He continues to serve the people of the state. He (KC Tyagi) has absolutely no connection to the party's activities. His statements are made in a personal capacity, and the party has no connection to them," Rajeev Ranjan Prasad told ANI.

KC Tyagi's Original Plea for Nitish Kumar

Earlier on Friday, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi called for the Bharat Ratna to be awarded to Nitish Kumar. He said that the Bihar CM is among the founding members of the National Democratic Alliance and PM Narendra Modi had conferred Bharat Ratna on late Chaudhary Charan Singh and late Karpoori Thakur. We extend our gratitude.

"PM Narendra Modi had conferred Bharat Ratna on late Chaudhary Charan Singh and late Karpoori Thakur. We extend our gratitude. Nitish Kumar is one of the most fantastic leaders associated with the socialist movement who is still alive. He is one of NDA's founders. He is 'sushasan babu'. We have urged that he too should be awarded the Bharat Ratna while he is still alive," Tyagi told ANI. (ANI)