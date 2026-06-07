A bus with 39 passengers overturned near Rishikesh; 8 suffered minor injuries. In a separate Haridwar accident, a pilgrim bus was hit by a dumper, killing one woman and injuring 26 others. Both incidents are under investigation.

A local bus travelling toward Rishikesh overturned near the Kaudiyala area, in Uttarakhand, leading to an immediate emergency response from local authorities and disaster management teams. Authorities confirmed that the majority of the 39 passengers on board escaped without serious harm, with only eight individuals suffering minor injuries.

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Tehri Garhwal District Disaster Management Officer, Brijesh Bhatt, informed ANI that a bus overturned on the road near Kaudiyala. Eight people sustained minor injuries in the accident. Revenue, police, 108 ambulance, and SDRF teams have reached the spot and are carrying out necessary assistance and relief operations.

"The local bus was heading towards Rishikesh and was carrying 39 passengers at the time of the incident. Eight passengers suffered minor injuries, while all others are safe. Preliminary information suggests that the accident may have occurred due to brake failure," the District Disaster Management Officer said.

Separate Pilgrim Bus Accident in Haridwar

In a separate incident, earlier in June, one person was killed, and several others were injured after a bus carrying pilgrims overturned after being hit by a dumper truck from behind near Shantikunj in Haridwar, officials said. The incident occurred as the pilgrims were returning after taking a holy dip in the Ganges.

Speaking about the accident to ANI, Shishupal Singh Negi, CO City, Haridwar, said, "A report came in the morning from the Control Room regarding a bus--specifically a double-decker--bearing an 'AP' (Andhra Pradesh) registration number, but the owner was based in Rajasthan, hailing from Nagaur. The bus was carrying pilgrims who had arrived as part of a convoy of three buses."

"While returning after taking a holy dip in the Ganges, the group was travelling along the highway--specifically the stretch in front of the Tirsi Chowki--heading towards the Tors Chandi Chowki. On the highway, a dumper truck merging from a link road struck the bus from behind," the CO added.

Negi further informed that the impact of the collision caused the bus to overturn, prompting an immediate rescue response. "Police officials immediately rushed to the scene, and the injured passengers were transported to the hospital using ambulances and private vehicles. Preliminary information reveals that the majority of the passengers on board were women. While many sustained only minor injuries, some are reported to have suffered serious injuries; tragically, it has been confirmed that one woman succumbed to her injuries in the incident," he said.

SDM Yogesh Mehra stated that 26 injured individuals are currently receiving medical attention. (ANI)