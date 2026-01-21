Four teenagers were killed and two others injured when two cars collided on the old Ahmedabad bypass near Nela Talab in Udaipur district early on Saturday, police said.

With a cigarette in hand and loud music blasting from the sound system, one of the friends driving was continuously pressing the car accelerator. On the Ahmedabad bypass, the car's speed reached 120 kmph, and in the blink of an eye, the driver lost control of the vehicle, and four teenagers were killed in the crash.

On January 17, four people died and two others were seriously injured in a collision between two cars in the Savina police station area of Udaipur, Rajasthan. The accident occurred around 3 AM when six friends were traveling in a car. After the collision, one of the teens inside the car pleaded for help for about 10 minutes. But by the time people reached the spot, four friends had already died, while two were seriously injured and groaning in pain inside the car.

Video Recorded Before the Accident Surfaces

A video recorded just moments before the accident has also surfaced, in which the driver, Sher Mohammed, is seen driving the car at a speed of 100 to 120 kmph and later increases the speed to 140 kmph. The car crashed just 1 minute and 10 seconds after the recording began.

During this time, one of the people sitting in the back seat can be seen repeatedly telling the driver to slow down.

The horrific collision turned a friend's birthday celebration into mourning. After the accident, the sounds of some people inside groaning in pain and pleading for help could be heard. Both cars were completely destroyed in this accident. It's reported that the group had attended a 'Mehfil-e-Milad' program near Nela Talab in the Savina area and was heading to a nearby place for tea when the accident occurred.