A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in East Delhi's Ghazipur area near District Park early on Sunday. According to police, three people were involved in the stabbing which took place around 12:30 am. All three accused are currently absconding.

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in the Ghazipur area of East Delhi near District Park in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

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According to police, the incident took place around 12:30 am at night, and three people were involved in the stabbing.

Police added that an investigation is underway in the case, while all three accused are currently absconding. (ANI)