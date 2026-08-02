A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Assam's Hailakandi district, sparking outrage. Locals blocked National Highway 6 in protest, demanding swift justice. Police have since detained five individuals in connection with the case.

In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by an unidentified miscreant in Assam's Hailakandi district. The incident occurred at approximately 11:30 PM last night at a residence located near National Highway 6, under the jurisdiction of the Katlicherra Police Outpost. According to reports, the miscreant took advantage of the absence of other family members to commit the crime.

Locals Stage Protest, Block Highway

Following the incident, locals staged a protest and blocked National Highway 6, demanding the immediate arrest and strict punishment of the culprits. The blockade on the highway, which serves as a vital link between Assam and Mizoram, resulted in a massive traffic jam, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded for several hours.

Five Suspects Detained

A large police contingent reached the site to launch an investigation into the matter. According to the latest reports, Hailakandi Police have detained five persons on suspicion in connection with the case. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)