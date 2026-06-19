A software engineer's post has sparked a debate online after she claimed her company's HR team wanted to re-interview her because a candidate she referred allegedly failed to solve a basic coding problem during the hiring process.

A software engineer's post has sparked a debate online after she claimed her company's HR team wanted to re-interview her because a candidate she referred allegedly failed to solve a basic coding problem during the hiring process. X user Aditi shared a screenshot of what appeared to be an email from the hiring team following the interview of a candidate she had recommended. According to the screenshot, the candidate was unable to solve a "3 sum" coding problem - a known programming challenge often used in technical interviews.

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The email read, “The candidate you referred was unable to solve a basic 3 sum problem. This has raised serious concerns regarding your judgment and evaluation process. We are now questioning the standards you used when recommending this individual.”

It added, “Accordingly, we have decided to conduct “a fresh technical interview” for you as well. We look forward to verifying your credentials once again.”

Sharing the screenshot, Aditi responded with humour, writing, “Referred a friend for a job. Now HR wants to interview me again.”

The post soon snowballed into a flood of programming jokes, memes and workplace anecdotes.

Yes Madam, at-home salon, spa, and wellness service platform, also joined the meme fest and wrote, “Neki karne jaata hoon, meme ban jaata hoon.”

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Another user commented, “this is exactly why people don’t respond when strangers ask for referrals. A referral isn’t just forwarding a resume. You’re putting your own reputation on the line.”

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(This story is published based on information available online. Asianetnews independently doesn't verify authenticity of the claims made in the story)