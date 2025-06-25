Tears in her eyes, prayers on her lips, proud Asha Shukla stared unblinkingly at a large screen as the Axiom-4 spacecraft headed to the International Space Station with her son, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla.

Tears in her eyes, prayers on her lips, proud Asha Shukla stared unblinkingly at a large screen as the Axiom-4 spacecraft headed to the International Space Station with her son, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla. Seated beside her, the Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot's father, Shambhu Dayal Shukla, smiled with excitement.

The Axiom Mission 4 launched aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida at 2:31 am Eastern Time (12 Noon IST). This is the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station. The crew is traveling to the orbiting laboratory on a new SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. The targeted docking time is approximately 7 am Eastern Time (4pm IST) on Thursday, June 26.

Axiom-4 mission: From launch to ISS docking and return; Shubhanshu Shukla's 14-day mission

Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is pilot to the Axiom-4 mission. Joining the mission are Slawosz Uznanski of Poland, a European Space Agency (ESA) project astronaut, and Tibor Kapu of Hungary. Uznanski will be Poland's second astronaut since 1978, while Kapu will be Hungary's second since 1980. Veteran American astronaut Peggy Whitson will command the mission, adding to her record for the longest cumulative time spent in space by any American.

Highlighting the global significance of the mission, ISS noted that the agencies "appreciate the historic nature of this mission for the nations of India, Poland, and Hungary, as well as the world."

According to Axiom Space, the Ax-4 mission will "realise the return" to human spaceflight for India, Poland, and Hungary, marking each nation's first government-sponsored flight in more than 40 years. While this is the second human spaceflight mission in history for these countries, it will be the first time all three will execute a mission aboard the International Space Station. This historic mission highlights how Axiom Space is redefining access to low-Earth orbit and elevating national space programs globally.

Axiom-4 will be the second commercial spaceflight mission made up of government and ESA-sponsored national astronauts. The Ax-4 mission stands as a beacon of opportunity for India, Poland, and Hungary, each poised to leverage this mission to advance their national space programs.

The Ax-4 research complement includes around 60 scientific studies and activities representing 31 countries, including the US, India, Poland, Hungary, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Nigeria, UAE, and nations across Europe. This will be the most research and science-related activities conducted on an Axiom Space mission aboard the International Space Station to date, underscoring the mission's global significance and collaborative nature to advance microgravity research in low-Earth orbit (LEO), per Axiom Space.

The mission emphasises scientific portfolios led by the US, India, Poland (in partnership with ESA), and Hungary. It aims to boost participation in these countries by involving diverse stakeholders, showcasing the value of microgravity research, and fostering international collaboration. The studies will enhance global knowledge in human research, Earth observation, and life, biological, and material sciences, demonstrating the space research capabilities of the crew's home nations.

