Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya, Narendrapur, once again clinched the ‘Sera Vidyalaya Award’ on Teacher’s Day 2025, celebrating its legacy of excellence, service and holistic education

On the eve of Teacher's Day 2025, Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya, Narendrapur was awarded the 'Sera Vidyalaya Award' by the School Education Department, Government of West Bengal. The school was established in the year 1958 following the principles of service and social upliftment of founder of Ramakrishna Math and Mission, Swami Vivekananda.

The award given by the West Bengal state department comprised of a trophy and a cheque of 1 lakh Rupees. According to headmaster Swami Ishteshananda, it is 'not merely a token of recognition but a luminous tribute to the collective spirit, dedication' of the Institution.

The Award Ceremony

The Award ceremony was held at the Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium, Kolkata. The august gathering was presided over by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the minister-in-charge of the School Education Department of the state Bratya Basu.

it should also be mentioned that the school has been continuously achieving this for the past few years. It received this award on earlier occasions in the years 2017, 2021, 2023, 2024, 2025.

In light of this, Asianet News English, had the opportunity for an EXCLUSIVE interview with an ex-student of the school, Tathagata Gope, who is currently working at a renowned MNC. He gave us an insight into the ideals of the Vidyalaya and what it strives to achieve.

Interviewer

What are your views on this great achievement by Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya, Narendra of which you happen to be an ex-student?

Tathagata Gope

It feels really great. I wouldn't say it's very unexpected because the kind of culture, the kind of success Narendrapur has been displaying for the last half a century has been phenomenal. I think if there is one school which has always been in a deserving seat to get this award in the state it's RKM, Narendrapur. There's no doubt about it. But what is more significant in this context is the culture in the academic sphere, where we can see students being less interested towards their school and more interested for tuitions... I think the culture which Narendrapur promotes is learning yourself, getting to the crux of a subject by yourself and pursuit of excellence more than anything else where the endeavour is not made by a selected cohort of institutions but by oneself. And in this current context, if this culture gets promoted success is just a matter of time for not only students of this school but for other schools of the land.

Interviewer

What would be one experience you would like to share with us from your times in the school?

Tathagata

Not an experience but something which would be a little peculiar. In contradiction to the general notion that Narendrapur holds, people think that students who get schooled in any Ramakrishna Mission Schools, they study a lot. The idea is 'All Study and No Play', whereas in reality it's just the opposite. I found that people who study in other good urban schools, they study a lot more with respect to hours than what the students of RKM, Narendrapur does. We used to study 3.5 to 4 hours a day which would go up to a couple of hours more on days before exams. So, RKM Narendrapur does not just promote studying but studying with a balance of extra-curricular and with an overall emphasis of the holistic development. Development gets more focus than academic pursuits, something that follows naturally.

Interviewer

How do you think your time at Narendrapur has shaped you to be what you are today?

Tathagata Gope

At the age of 11 or 12 when you start living in a community, and you have to do everything by yourself, it leads to a sense of community building and self-awareness. We had to do each and everything by ourselves and with our fellow students without any help. This fosters a sense of responsibility towards your fellow being, towards society and to oneself in general.

