TDP MP Masthan Rao Yadav Beeda slammed the YSRCP in Parliament, accusing them of spreading falsehoods about the PPP model in healthcare, the Polavaram project, and Vizag Steel Plant, calling it a desperate bid to stay politically relevant.

Telugu Desam Party MP Masthan Rao Yadav Beeda has launched a scathing attack on the YSR Congress Party, accusing them of deliberately spreading falsehoods about the public-private partnership model, particularly in the healthcare sector.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Masthan Rao said the people of Andhra Pradesh were listening with shock, anger and frustration as YSRCP leaders lowered the dignity of Parliament by speaking "blatant untruths" despite repeated warnings from the Chairman. "YSRCP's repeated attempts to mislead Parliament on issues such as PPP in healthcare, Polavaram project and Vizag Steel Plant were nothing but a desperate bid to stay politically relevant after losing the confidence of the people," Masthan Rao said.

Scathing attack on YSRCP's PPP narrative

Coming down heavily on YSRCP's narrative on the PPP model, the TDP MP said their opposition exposed a complete lack of understanding of governance and economics. "YSRCP leaders were deliberately equating PPP with privatisation to mislead the public, adding that this distortion clearly exposed their hypocrisy and dishonest politics," said Rao.

YSRCP's silence on Vizag Steel Plant questioned

Countering YSRCP's claims on the Vizag Steel Plant, he questioned whether the privatisation process was almost completed during YSRCP's own tenure and why they chose to remain silent at that time.

Previous regime blamed for Polavaram delay

On the Polavaram project, he said the previous regime was responsible for slowing progress to a shocking 3.84 per cent and for damaging existing structures due to prolonged inaction and negligence.

Promises on medical colleges unfulfilled: TDP MP

Speaking on healthcare infrastructure, Masthan Rao Yadav Beedha said the previous YSRCP government promised 17 new medical colleges but failed to even lay a single stone for most of them, exposing the wide gap between their announcements and actual delivery.

NDA committed to development, unlike YSRCP: Rao

He also criticised YSRCP's selective concern for the environment, noting that while they were destroying natural heritage such as Rishikonda, the present NDA government in Andhra Pradesh was focused on attracting international investment and ensuring sustainable development.

The TDP MP reiterated that the NDA government led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is firmly committed to development, transparency, and welfare, unlike the YSRCP, which continues to rely on misinformation, disruption, and political theatrics.