TDP MP Putta Mahesh Kumar and ex-BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy were among six people who tested positive for drugs during a police raid at a Moinabad farmhouse. A firearm was discharged and suspected drugs were seized at the unauthorized party.

Six people, including Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Lok Sabha MP from Eluru, Putta Mahesh Kumar and former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA, Pilot Rohit Reddy, tested positive for drugs following a police raid at a farmhouse in the Moinabad area of Rangareddy district, officials said on Sunday.

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EAGLE Force SP Details the Operation

According to the Telangana Police, the raid was conducted by the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) team after receiving information about a gathering being held at a farmhouse without prior permission. Speaking about the operation, EAGLE Force Superintendant of Police R Giridhar said the team entered the farmhouse after receiving specific inputs and found a person carrying a firearm. "We conducted a raid on a specific farmhouse where we found that one person was using a weapon. When we entered the farmhouse, our officers heard some sounds. They immediately rushed to the scene and captured one person who was holding a pistol," he told ANI.

Giridhar added that another individual was found carrying empty rounds and that all those present were immediately detained. "Officers took all of them, 11 people, into custody immediately. They conducted a drug test on them and five of them tested positive. We conducted all the procedural activities and they were taken to the hospital for blood sample testing," he said.

According to the officer, one additional person tested positive in the blood sample examination, taking the total number of people who tested positive for drugs to six. "One person, in addition to the five people, tested positive. So, a total of six people were found to be positive. We handed them over to local police, who will take further steps," he added.

During the preliminary investigation, police also learned that some of the individuals present were public representatives. "While conducting the test, we gathered information and came to know that one person is an ex-MLA and another is a sitting MP. Putta Mahesh tested positive in the blood sample testing. We will produce them before the court," Giridhar said.

Further Details from Chevella DCP

Police officials said the raid was carried out at the farmhouse of former BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy after receiving information about a party being organised there. Chevella DCP Yogesh Gautam said that, based on information about a party being held at the farmhouse without permission, police conducted a raid at around 9:30 PM on Saturday. He said that Pilot Rohit Reddy was one of the five people present at the party who tested positive in the drug test.

Firearm Discharged at the Scene

"As soon as the police arrived, Delhi-based real estate businessman Namit Sharma fired one round from a gun. The gun belongs to Ritesh Reddy, the younger brother of Rohit Reddy. The gun has a valid license, but it was Namit Sharma who fired it," DCP Gautam said.

Attendees and Initial Test Results

Officials also confirmed that a firearm was discharged during the raid and that a small quantity of suspected drugs was recovered from the location "Police also found two grams of white powder (drugs) at the party. A total of 10 people were present, including nine men and one woman. Among them were public representatives, real estate businessmen, and other businesspersons," confirmed DCP Gautam.

The 10 people present included former MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy, TDP Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar, Ritesh Reddy, Namit Mishra, M Ramesh, Shravan Kumar, Vijay Krishna, Ravi, and Arjun Reddy.

"Out of these, five people tested positive in the drug test - Rohit Reddy, Namit Mishra, Ritesh Reddy, Kaushik Ravi, and Arjun Reddy," the DCP said, adding, "For further investigation, all of them have been sent for additional sample tests. After receiving the complete reports, legal action will be taken accordingly," DCP Gautam said.

Further investigation into the incident is underway. (ANI)