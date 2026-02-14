The Travancore Devaswom Board called reports on the Global Ayyappa Sangamam audit 'baseless,' denying a ₹1 lakh cot purchase for the CM. It clarified expenses for furniture, a cultural program, and confirmed sponsorship funds were returned.

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has issued a comprehensive clarification dismissing as "baseless and painful" media reports regarding the audit of the Global Ayyappa Sangamam held in September 2025. The Board clarified that the alleged ₹1 lakh expenditure on a specific cot for the Chief Minister is entirely false. The reported amount of ₹3,83,439 was actually an estimate for general furniture and miscellaneous upgrades at the Pamba Guest House, which serves various high-profile dignitaries, including Union Ministers and Judges. All such purchases remain the permanent property of the Devaswom Board.

TDB Addresses Key Audit Findings

Regarding the controversy over cultural programs, the board explained that while Nandagovindam Bhajans was initially considered, the actual performance was led by musician Ishaan Dev and a 35-member team. The ₹8 lakh payment covered their five-day stay, rehearsals, and technical costs, and the mention of the wrong troupe name in the audit was a clerical error by the Event Management Agency during a rushed filing.

Furthermore, the Board confirmed that ₹3 crore in sponsorship from Dhanalakshmi Bank and Kerala Bank has already been credited back to the General Fund, debunking claims of financial mismanagement.

The Board also defended the food expenses, noting that in the spirit of Annadana, meals were provided to all pilgrims and labourers at Pamba, exceeding original estimates.

High Court Intervention and Final Review

A final review of all invoices will be conducted in a Board meeting on February 17, 2026, to ensure absolute transparency and rectify any remaining procedural inconsistencies.

A few days back, the Devaswom Bench of the Kerala High Court, led by Justice V. Raja Vijayaraghavan and Justice K.V. Jayakumar, granted the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) a final 10-day deadline to explain alleged financial discrepancies revealed in an audit report concerning the Global Ayyappa Sangamam.

About the Global Ayyappa Sangamam

Meanwhile, the global Ayyappa gathering was organised in accordance with the rituals and traditions, with participation from ministers from Karnataka and Telangana, Union ministers from Kerala, the opposition leader, and others. Around 3,000 delegates from various countries participated. (ANI)