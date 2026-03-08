A young woman was allegedly abducted and gang-raped in Gwalior’s Dabra area. Police arrested three men after the survivor’s health worsened and she reported the incident.

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by three men on a college campus in Gwalior district’s Dabra area. The incident occurred on February 19 but surfaced only after the survivor’s health deteriorated, prompting her to confide in her aunt. Police registered a case and arrested all three accused late Friday night.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The survivor had been staying at her aunt’s house since February 10. On February 19, around 8 pm, she stepped out to a local food stall. Two men intercepted her on an e-rickshaw, gagged her, and forced her into the vehicle. On the way, they picked up a third accomplice before driving her to a college campus near Aru Tiraha intersection. Under the cover of darkness, the three men allegedly assaulted her.

Also Read: CBI registers case against Anil Ambani, RCom for Rs 1,085 cr fraud

Police Action And Public Outrage

The following morning, February 20, the accused dropped her near her aunt’s shop and threatened her with dire consequences if she approached authorities. Traumatised, she remained silent for days. As her condition worsened, she narrated the ordeal to her aunt, who took her to Dabra Rural Police Station.

Police registered an FIR under sections related to kidnapping and gang rape. The arrested men were identified as Bhupendra Batham (23), employed as a watchman; Sonu Batham (25), an e-rickshaw driver; and Abhishek Parihar (28), also an e-rickshaw driver. Investigators are interrogating the suspects and checking their criminal records. The survivor has been sent for medical examination.

Locals expressed anger over the incident. One passerby remarked that visiting an eatery at 8 pm is routine, questioning women’s safety even during regular hours. Another demanded immediate punishment, saying such criminals should be dealt with on the spot rather than dragged through lengthy trials.

Also Read: Women's Day: PM Modi hails Nari Shakti's role in India's progress