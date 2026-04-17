Nida Khan, a key accused in the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Nashik sexual harassment and religious conversion case, has sought legal protection from court, claiming she is pregnant. The Special Investigation Team is probing allegations that senior staff targeted vulnerable employees.

The high-profile investigation into the alleged sexual harassment and religious conversion case at Tata Consultancy Services’ Nashik office has taken another dramatic turn after Nida Khan, one of the key accused in the case, reportedly approached court seeking relief while claiming that she is pregnant.

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According to reports, Khan, who has been named in multiple complaints filed by women employees, has sought anticipatory legal protection as the Special Investigation Team continues efforts to trace her. Her family has told authorities that she is expecting her first child, a development that could influence the court’s consideration of her plea.

Khan has remained at the centre of the widening TCS Nashik controversy, where several women employees have accused senior staff members of sexual misconduct, intimidation and attempts to pressure colleagues into changing their religion. Police have already registered multiple FIRs and arrested several employees in connection with the case, while Khan has remained out of custody.

Earlier reports linked Khan to the internal employee grievance system, with complainants alleging that concerns raised inside the office were either ignored or not acted upon. Former staff members claimed vulnerable recruits were identified and gradually manipulated through emotional pressure and religious influence inside the workplace.

Also Read: TCS Nashik Case Twist: Nida Khan Was ‘Telecaller, Not HR Head’, Claims Report

One former contractual employee had earlier told NDTV, “They used to say, 'Go make Hindu girls your girlfriends and marry them'. They used to say 'convert your religion' and used to talk about their religion.”

Another witness claimed that employees facing financial distress were specifically targeted because they were believed to be easier to influence. Those allegations significantly widened the scope of the probe beyond workplace harassment into possible organised coercion inside a major corporate office.

Khan’s reported pregnancy claim has now added a sensitive legal dimension to the case. Courts often consider medical circumstances in anticipatory bail proceedings, though investigators are expected to verify the claim through official medical documentation before any decision is made. At the same time, police sources say the seriousness of the allegations means the investigation will continue regardless of personal circumstances.

TCS has already suspended employees named in the case and said it is cooperating fully with law enforcement agencies while conducting an internal inquiry into the allegations. The company has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy toward harassment and misconduct in the workplace.

As the case enters a new phase, Khan’s plea for relief is likely to become a key legal moment in an investigation that has already triggered nationwide debate over workplace safety, accountability and corporate oversight in one of India’s biggest IT firms.

Also Read: TCS Nashik Employee's Explosive Claim In Harassment Row: ‘Send Your Wife If You Want A Child’